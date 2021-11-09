Happy birthday wishes this week to Haven Bauer and Kim Dressel.
Julie and Maggie attended the Section 1A Girls’ Volleyball Tournament at Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester Saturday. The K-W Knights played rival Bethlehem Academy Cardinals, and the outcome wasn’t what Knights’ fans were hoping for. It was still a fun day of watching some really good volleyball matches. Congratulations to the Knights on a great season.
Physical therapy appointments three times a week gives me opportunity to get together with some former coworkers in Owatonna. On Tuesday, a group of 14 former Owatonna Clinic employees got together at Perkins for a long-awaited lunch. The group took a long break due to the pandemic, so it was so much fun to see some of those gals I haven’t seen since they retired. Plans are to continue our monthly get-togethers at Perkins.
On Thursday evening, I met Ron, Krissy and Ryan for pizza at George’s Vineyard in Northfield. Ryan was staying at the Mills’ house for the evening while Katie and Mike are in Hawaii for their 15th wedding anniversary. Troy and Anna took over duties for the weekend, and Chuck and Lori will have Ryan until Katie and Mike return home.
We were so sad to hear that Pastor Philip Peters, who served Moland back in the late 1960s, and was also chaplain at the Kenyon Sunset Home, had passed away in Albert Lea. Pastor Peters, Marilyn and their four boys were such a big part of our family, and we did a lot of things together outside of church.
There will be a visitation for Pastor Peters Friday at the Bonnerup Funeral Home in Albert Lea, followed by a graveside service. Plans are for a memorial service sometime in the spring.
Church services for Moland are as follows: Nov. 14, Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. Nov. 21, Sunday School and Confirmation at 9:30, followed by Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton at 10:30. Again, we are assembling shoe boxes this year for the homeless shelters in Owatonna. A list of needed items (new or ‘gently used’) is available at church. We also have many shoeboxes that need to be wrapped, so if you are available to help with that (you can even take them home to wrap), please do so. We have lots of wrapping paper at the church. Also needed are any unused coffee cups you may have at home. We are planning to add the cup and a packet of hot chocolate or apple cider to our shoeboxes. Thank you!!
It was a busy weekend at Holden Lutheran Church this past weekend, as members prepared for their All Saints Dinner on Sunday. As always, everything was very good, and everyone did a great job with serving the meal take-out only. Kudos to all the organizers, cooks, bakers, and greeters outside the church who made things run so smoothly. I’m so glad they had a beautiful day for their dinner, because the first week in November isn’t always the best weather.
On Friday, I had lunch with my friend Pat Hanson at Grace’s in Owatonna. Grace’s has been an Owatonna favorite for over 50 years, when it was first known as The Friendly Lunch, so it’s always fun to visit again and have a good burrito and Grace’s special nachos!
Russ, Lynn, Mason and Megan Koehler were Thursday evening visitors at Faye’s house. They just returned from a belated graduation gift for Megan which included a stop in California, followed by a cruise to Mazatlan, Mexico. They brought all of their pictures of the trip to show Faye. What a fun trip!
Brian and Bob were deer hunting this weekend, and Brian bagged a nice five-point buck Sunday. I’ve been seeing a lot of deer around Moland this fall, so I hope Bob can get one too.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.