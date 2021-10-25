To the editor:
I was on the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board when the district went through Statutory Operating Debt in the early 2000s. I would hope that K-W never has to go down that avenue again. Unfortunately, my children, as well as the children of many of our friends, lived through that experience. It affected all areas of my children’s education.
We cut a principal, we made cuts to Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS), Ag classes, Business classes, German, Music, Social Studies, an ALC position, Paras and a counselor. We also made cuts to bus routes and transportation to sporting events were cut for middle schoolers. Increases to activity fees. It was awful. I had many sleepless nights because I had to vote to cut these positions that affected my kids, but were also held by people I knew. I know my fellow board members also went through these same, anxious times.
Please don’t let that happen again to our kids.
What happens if this referendum fails? If we can’t offer curriculum that is attractive enough to maintain our current students and we accelerate the path toward declining enrollment, our district may end up needing to dissolve. Where would our kids go, if that happens? The communities of Kenyon and Wanamingo are proud of our schools. If we have no schools, we lose families. If we lose families, we lose businesses. If we lose businesses, we have nothing.
Thank you to our School Board members who work tirelessly to do what’s in the best interest of our district. And thank you to our teachers and administration who are doing their best to give our students a quality education. I understand that it is costly to taxpayers to provide an education to our young people, but think about the ramifications of not having a school in your community. You have a choice.
Please vote YES for the referendum on Nov. 2.
Sincerely,
William L Lewis
Kenyon