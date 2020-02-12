Kenyon, MN (55946)

Today

Becoming windy with snow showers for the afternoon. High 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low -13F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.