Happy birthday to our brother, Chuck, who had another birthday on Nov. 22. Lori and Maddy were planning a social distancing bonfire for Chuck on Saturday, but due to the new restrictions, all decided it was best that we didn’t gather at this time. Hopefully we’ll be able to celebrate in a few weeks.
Also, Happy Birthday to Brennan Neuburger, who also had a birthday on Nov. 21. I hope you were able to have a little bit of a celebration!
Moland Church will be filling Christmas shoeboxes again this year, as well as the Mitten, Stocking Cap and Scarf Tree. Please bring any donated items or money to church and we’ll purchase what is needed for the boxes. As in the past, the boxes will be distributed locally.
Brandon Aase spent a few days away from the hustle and bustle of Las Vegas to spend some quality time with his dad deer hunting last week. The guys tried their luck in a few spots; saw a lot of deer, but none close enough to shoot. David helped in the deer hunt on the weekend, and he was lucky enough to bag a small buck on Saturday. The weather wasn’t the best, but David stuck with it, and was lucky enough to have the deer come his way. The guys also helped Donnie Traurig dress out a nice buck he shot on Thursday. The boys visited with their mom, Nancy, and grandma, Linda Smith, in Rochester on Thursday afternoon, so it was nice they were able to connect with family while in the area.
Due to the new restrictions in Minnesota, we resumed our video conference “Happy Hour” on Tuesday evening. It was good to “see” everyone again, as we haven’t been able to all get together for a long time. We had a lot of laughs, as always. We’ll do it again next week.
Dan and Carol were Saturday morning visitors Julie’s house and at the farm. They were busy delivering butter braids from Megan’s fundraiser this fall. We had a nice visit while practicing good social distancing.
Pastor Jim Rushton will be at Moland on Sunday for Worship and Holy Communion. Church services are at 10 a.m. There will be no Thanksgiving Eve Service at Moland this year.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! It will be different this year, but then everything else has been different this year, so we might as well go with it.