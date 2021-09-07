Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, is one of those days people can recall where they were when learning of a significant world event that changed our lives. It was Dec. 7, 1941, for one generation, and for another, it was Nov. 22, 1963.
On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the Kenyon VFW and Color Guard are holding a memorial service starting at 10:03 a.m. at the Kenyon Veterans Memorial on Saturday. The starting time is significant as that was when (Eastern Time) Flight 93, the last plane to crash on that fateful day, smashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Saturday’s program will include a talk by former State representative Steve Sviggum, the raising of flags to honor the Kenyon Police and Fire departments, a rifle salute, and the playing of taps.
This program is an opportunity to gather as a community and honor those who served in the military during the last 20 years. It will also be a time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
For one particular group of people, Sept. 11, 2001, coincided with their first day of kindergarten at K-W Elementary School. When learning of the attacks, Luke Nelson, one of the students, told Mrs. Flemng, his teacher, “Those bad guys deserve a timeout.”
K-W Hall of Fame
For 21 years, Rick Ryan was a significant factor in developing K-W into a wrestling powerhouse. His dedication to the K-W wrestling program is the reason on Saturday, Oct. 9, he will be inducted into the Kenyon, Wanamingo, K-W Hall of Fame as a booster/supporter of K-W athletics.
Having a community member be involved in youth sports is not unusual. Having one who lives in the town of one of your rivals is unusual.
Ryan is a graduate of Goodhue High School, where he wrestled all through school under Coach Bill Sutter, a Minnesota Hall of Fame wrestling coach.
Jan and Rick Ryan owned a floor covering business in Zumbrota for many years. Jan worked in the store while Rick did the installation of carpet, vinyl, and tile flooring. In 1998, they sold the business and retired.
When their son, Matt, became interested in wrestling at a young age. Rick developed a feeder program of youth wrestling that resulted in Z-M becoming a wrestling team to be contended with in the HVL Conference.
Starting in 1998 until 2019, Rick Ryan was the leader of the K-W Elementary Wrestling program. His commitment to encouraging and developing youth wrestlers is evident in the countless hours of planning, scheduling, communicating, and coaching the elementary program.
Watching Ryan at youth wrestling tournaments, it was easy to see his love of the sport and enjoyment in working with the young people involved in the program. It did not matter whether a wrestler won or lost; he always met them with a smile and congratulated them on a job well done. Many of those young grapplers wanted to wrestle solely because of Rick Ryan’s supportive attitude towards them.
Under his leadership, 12 K-W Elementary Wrestling teams qualified for the NYWA State Tournament, with the 2018 team winning the team title. During the 2018 tournament, Ryan was named as NYWA State Youth Coach of the Year.
As a K-W Wrestling Booster Club member, he volunteered with fundraisers, planning matches for the elementary wrestlers, and putting together the elementary wrestling tournament.
The State Champions posters displayed in the K-W commons result from Ryan’s efforts. He also ordered and installed the State Champion signs seen on the entrances into Kenyon and Wanamingo.
Rick and Jan have been married for 49 years and have three children, Matt who is a K-W principal, Tracy lives in Shoreview, and Aira lives in Woodbury.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, the Hall of Fame evening begins with a social time at 4:30 in the high school commons followed by a catered dinner at 5:30. The induction ceremony is scheduled for 6:30.
Hall of Fame tickets are available until Sept. 24 and may be purchased at the K-W High School office, the District Office in Wanamingo, from Randy Hockinson at 507-789-7022 or Steve Alger at 507-213-3245.
Oktoberfest
Saturday, Sept. 18, from 1 to 5 p.m., Oktoberfest, the celebration of German heritage, returns to the Gunderson House grounds. The event will include lawn games, old-time music by the Ray Sands Polka Dots, a limited German food menu, and wine, beer, and cider tasting.
The planned food menu is bratwurst or frankfurter, chips, beans, kraut and dessert served with root beer.
Those participating in the beer, wine and cider tasting will have over a dozen different items to choose from. A collectible tasting glass is included in the cost of a tasting ticket.
Food tickets and tasting tickets are $10 each. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Kenyon City Hall or from Kenyon Area Historical Society members Kevin Anderson, Dan Rechtzigel, Cora Lee Monroe, Debb Paquin, Richard Nystuen, Dave Hellstern, Bob Peterson, and Mary Danielson Gates. Tickets will be available on the day of the celebration.
This event is sponsored in partnership with the Kenyon Municipal Liquor Store.
Gunderson relative
Earlier this summer, I was contacted by a relative of M. T. Gunderson about the possibility of giving a tour of the Gunderson House to a family member, a gentleman by the name of Patrick Yagi.
Arrangements were made, and on Friday in the afternoon, I met Patrick and Kendra Yagi at the house on Gunderson Boulevard. The couple is from the Seattle area and were married in May.
They both have occupations that allow them to work long distance, so they are traveling and exploring the country in an RV.
Patrick, whose great great grandfather was a brother to M.T. Gunderson, had often heard about this beautiful Victorian style home in Kenyon and was thrilled to see it. As we toured the facility, they, like many people, were impressed with the parquet flooring and the fact only one family ever occupied the home.
In the family living room, I explained that the 1915 piano is used for different functions. Kendra asked if she could play it and performed an excellent rendition of Debussy’s "Clair de Lune." After playing, she said the piano was in good tune.
From Kenyon, the couple was going to Matt’s Bar and Grill in Minneapolis, the home of the original Juicy Lucy hamburger.