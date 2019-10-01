Kenyon, MN (55946)

Today

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.