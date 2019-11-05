Happy Birthday this week to Haven Bauer. Have a great birthday, Haven.
Nancy Christensen and Shirley Baumgartner spent a few days in the Quad City area recently visiting their sister, Peggy Clevenger, who lives in Beloit. The gals visited the Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford, as well as Johnson’s Creek, which was a lot of fun. This was another fun get-away for the sisters.
Last Sunday, Julie and Maggie attended the Kasson-Mantorville Early Bird Cheer Competition, along with Amanda and Ari Wagner. Autum Wagner is a member of the KW Team which finished fourth in their division. They later placed first in the extension competition. Nice job, team!
Thank you to Pastor Gene Hasselquist of Red Wing for leading us in Worship and Holy Communion on Sunday. Next week Rev. Jim Rushton will be at Moland. Reminder that Moland’s Church Service has been moved to 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family of Gerald Schwake who passed away last week. His funeral will be held on Monday at St. John’s UCC in Wheeling. Take care, Joan and family at this very sad time.
Julie Broin and Heather Tousignant spent some quality time at Marlea’s last Monday. It’s fun to get together and be able to pick up right where you left off. Nothing is better than time spent with your bestie!
Faye Noble, Linda Noble, and I attended Holden Lutheran Church’s All Saints Dinner on Sunday evening. As always, everything was delicious including the Norwegian bakings, and the ever-popular rommegrot! Hats off to the ladies and men in the kitchen who consistently put on a wonderful meal year after year. It’s also fun to see so many people from the area who enjoy the delicious meal. It was fun to visit with Norlyne Underdahl and Connie Barrett along with so many others. Good job everyone!
Julie and Maggie attended the KW-Medford volleyball match on Thursday. It was a great match with KW coming back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the match at 2 games each. The girls came up short in the final game losing 17 to 15. What a great season for the KW Girls Volleyball team and their coaches.
Mike, Katie and Ryan Block stopped by Julie and JB’s house on Saturday delivering bags of water softener salt as part of fundraising for his Prior Lake Baseball Team’s trip to Cooperstown, NY next summer. Next August, the team will participate in a week long baseball tournament with other teams from across the country. What a thrill for these boys! Ryan had several big deliveries of salt in the Kenyon area, and it was a good time to visit with them.
Sincere sympathy is also extended to the family and friends of Ardyce Olson who passed away last week. Ardyce was a wonderful, kind and caring person who worked at MCHS-Owatonna for several years, which is where I got to know her. Her parents, Orlyn and Amy Olson were residents at the Sunset Home a few years ago, and I was able to reconnect with her a little bit after she left the clinic. A celebration of Ardyce’s life will be held on Saturday, November 23, at her home in Nerstrand.
I stopped at the Kenyon Sunset Home on Saturday to have coffee with Julie. As always, the coffee was good!
Sympathy is also extended to the family of Doris Henke who passed away at the Kenyon Sunset Home last week. Doris’ funeral was held last week at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.