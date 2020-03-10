State contest for K-W Band and Choir
On Tuesday, March 3 the K-W Symphonic Band and K-W Chorale competed in State Contests at Randolph High School. Both groups earned Superior Ratings for their performances which is a credit to the students and the leadership of their directors Claire Larson and Stephanie Schumacher.
Chorale director Stephanie Schumacher explained that at State Contests each group performs two or three pieces which are scored by a 40 point rubric by three judges. Performances are then given ratings of “superior,” “excellent,” “good” or “fair.” Judges listen for dynamics, musical expression, articulation/diction, tone quality, balance, blend and technique.
After watching the live stream of the band and chorale, it is easy to comprehend how they both received Superior ratings. Following the Chorale performance, Claire Larson posted the following quote from the first judge, “I’ve heard the K-W choirs three times and this by far was the best I’ve ever heard from this group.”
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa
On Friday night, the Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguar girls’ basketball team defeated Ogilvie in the Section 5A Championship game to advance to the Class A State Tournament.
Kristina Lurken Anderson, a 2004 K-W graduate, is the veteran Jaguars coach and has previously had them in the finals of the section, only to be denied a trip to the state tournament until this season.
BBE opens the tournament at 3 p.m. Thursday against the number two tournament seed Cromwell-Wright High School. The first-round games of Class A are played at the Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus.
Seth Brossard
This past weekend the Rochester Community and Technical College Yellow Jackets wrestled in the NJCAA Championships at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. As a team, RCTC finished in third place. Of local interest, RCTC freshman wrestler and K-W graduate Seth Brossard advanced to the semi-finals in the 165-pound weight class before losing in a 12-10 decision. Brossard finished in fourth place and earned recognition as an All-American wrestler.
Mary Fleming
Word has been received of the March 4 passing of former K-W kindergarten teacher Mary Fleming. Mrs. Fleming had many health challenges during her lifetime and approached them with grace until the end.
On Friday to honor Mrs. Fleming the staff at K-W Elementary will be wearing red either in reference to a book she read frequently to her class called “Mary Wore Her Red Dress” or to her proud connection to her alma mater, Iowa State University. Also during the school day, students will be doing a dance called the “Tooty Ta” that Mrs. Fleming was famous for doing with her kindergartners.
A reflection of how much impact Mrs. Fleming had on her students was demonstrated one year at the National Honor Society Spring ceremony when she was selected as a most influential educator by senior NHS members.
Condolences for Mary Fleming may be sent to Dave Fleming, 9041 Lake Blvd. Chisago City, MN 55013. At Mary’s, request memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Children’s Defense Fund.
The memorial service for Mrs. Fleming will be held on Friday at Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake, MN.
‘The Crucible’
Since early January, the K-W theater department under the direction of Randy Hockinson has been memorizing lines, learning stage presence and building sets for the production of “The Crucible” which will take place, according to the school calendar on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the K-W High School Auditorium.
The students have worked diligently on this project and would appreciate the support of the public at their performances.
Daylight saving time
This past Saturday evening many people spent a few minutes resetting their clocks an hour ahead to conform to daylight savings time. This yearly event always triggers the discussion of why are we still moving clocks ahead an hour in the spring of the year.
In the late 1950s, the Kenyon Leader offered people the opportunity to express their opinion on daylight time. One comment I thought was interesting stated, “If you want an extra hour of daylight in the summer, get up an hour earlier.”
Friggatriskaideka- phobia
2020’s first Friday the 13th occurs this Friday which is exactly 13 weeks after the previous Friday the 13th in December. I do not know of anyone who suffers from Friggatriskaidekaphobia, an irrational fear of Friday the 13th. But if someone does, just be aware that the second Friday the 13th in 2020 comes in November which is exactly 39 (3x13) weeks away.