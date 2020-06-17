Goodhue County is halfway through administering the four elections it had to oversee this year, leaving the primary election on Aug. 11 and the general election on Nov 3. However, with the COVID-19 still affecting how we conduct our daily lives and socialize with each other, now would be a good time to remind voters of the various voting options for both elections.
There are three ways that a voter can vote in the primary and general elections.
The first and most hassle-free way would be to vote absentee by mail. Due to COVID-19, the Office of the Secretary of State is strongly encouraging voters to request a mail-in absentee ballot which can be done by going to bit.ly/mnvotesstate. The ballot will then be mailed out to the voter along with a prepaid return envelope.
The second way to vote would be to vote absentee in-person at the Goodhue County Government Center, 509 W. Fifth St., Red Wing. Absentee voting starts Friday, June 26, for the primary.
Finally, voters can continue to go to their polling location and vote on the day of the election. The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
All voters choosing in-person absentee or election day voting are encouraged to bring their own pen and wear masks if they feel comfortable wearing one. However, pens and hand sanitizer will be provided at each polling location and social distancing will be encouraged to ensure the safety of each voter and the election staff.