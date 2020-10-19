Fifty years ago, at the Holden Lutheran Church's annual congregational picnic in the summer of 1970, plans were announced for the construction of a park in 17 acres of timberland located next to the parsonage. The park is about a quarter of a mile west of Holden Lutheran Church.
Before the park's formal organization, the pastor's families used the area to play and explore in the woods. From time to time, the Luther League would have a bonfire and roast hot dogs.
Farmers rented parts of the land to pasture young stock.
Starting in the fall of 1968, Pastor Clifford Schroeder led a group of men with a park vision. A portion of the black walnut trees in the forest was sold. The proceeds raised were the beginning of the park fund.
In December of 1968, a park board was elected with Pastor Schroeder serving as chairman, Paul Voxland was secretary, and Elroy Flom served as treasurer. Other board members were Lyle Teigen, Alfred Tongen, and Martin Tongen. That winter, meetings were held during which the location of the park, financing, and facilities was discussed.
One of the first fundraisers was a park benefit auction of donated items on July 30, 1969. The auction and a lunch served by the women of the ALCW raised $555. That amount was added to the park fund.
When the Wanamingo Milwaukee Railroad Depot, built in 1904, was put up for sale, the opportunity for a park shelter arose in 1970. Howard Flaten put in a bid on the building for $300.
With a contribution of $1,225 given by the Arnold Hessedal family in memory of Richard Hessedal, the necessary money needed to buy the building, move it, and wire it was now available. The park was becoming a reality.
Volunteers prepared the site for the building in the fall of 1970 and in early November Howard Flaten and his crew relocated the depot to the park site. Moving the depot did cause a few animals to find a new home. One observer of the move that morning in Wanamingo said they saw a giant rat run out from underneath the building as Flaten pulled the building away.
That fall had been rainy, which created a problem of moving the structure through the mud when they delivered the building to its destination at the park. To get it in the selected location was a challenge, but one that Flaten’s skill at moving buildings would overcome. By mid-November, volunteers laid the foundation, and the building was lowered down onto it.
The park dedication in August of 1971 was a celebration of the fruition of an idea that became a reality. During the program, the church women were acknowledged for their work in the park project by providing lunches for the auctions, cleaning the interior of the building, and helping in many other ways. Martin Tongen received a plaque for coming up with the name Holden Community Park.
On the east end of the park is a monument dedicated in 1975 as the early resettlers' children's burial site. These burials occurred before the cemetery was established at Holden Church.
Donations by users of the park and the sale of split wood for fuel and walnut trees helped finance the park upkeep for many years.
Through the efforts of Howard Flaten, Lyle Teigen, and others a section of the woods was cleared of the older trees in the early 1980s. The project took many months and money raised by selling the wood went towards park improvements. Black walnut trees were planted in the harvested area, with the idea that one day they could be cut down and sold to support the park.
Over the last five years, the park shelter has received a much-needed facelift. Mary Gail Anderson and Michelle Loken have donated countless hours refurbishing the interior with a new color scheme which reflects the woodsy feel of the park. The restrooms have been updated, and a new kitchen stove has been purchased. The outside of the building has received a fresh coat of paint through Anderson and Loken's efforts with help from Karen Davidson, Gail Trapp and Darvin Amundson.
Alec Nesseth's Eagle Scout project consisted of repairing and painting the playground equipment and painting the park sign.
A year ago, one Sunday after church, a crew of volunteers took up the pavers in front of the building to be relaid later in the summer. Doug Kleese built new steps and a new handicap accessible ramp.
Recently, Howard Flaten's family donated money for a new fire pit at Holden Park. Rick Robles, Flaten’s grandson, built the fire pit in memory of his grandparents, Howard and Lorna Flaten and his mother, Nancy Flaten Robles. This fall the Flaten family met to see the fire pit and the upgrades that have been made inside the park shelter. This was also a time for them to reminisce and enjoy Howard’s efforts in helping make Holden Park a wonderful place to visit. While there they also celebrated Jo Flaten’s birthday.
During the early years, the park was frequently used during the summer for family reunions. As those types of gatherings have declined, the park has transformed into an event center for meetings, wedding receptions, groom's dinners, family gatherings, and other social events.
Fifty years after its inception, Holden Community Park remains a viable place for people to use and enjoy.