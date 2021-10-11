For many, COVID-19 feels as if it has been a part of our lives for much longer than 19 months. Yet every day, we are still learning more and more about COVID-19 and the effects it has on our bodies, businesses and communities overall. Here is some information and reminders you should know about COVID-19 to help protect our community.
Anyone of any age can get the disease. Some people may get sicker than others. People who have COVID19 can give it to others, even if they do not feel sick
Let’s all do our part
Wondering why you should get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here are three good reasons:
• Getting vaccinated helps keep you from getting very sick or having to go to the hospital.
• Getting vaccinated helps protect others who can’t — like little ones in your community!
• Getting vaccinated helps make sure hospitals have enough beds for everyone coming in.
For more information on where to get a vaccine, go to: www.co.goodhue.mn.us/1406/Where-Can-I-Get-a-COVID-Vaccine
Other ways to protect our community are to continue to wear a mask, stay 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, wash your hands often, get tested for COVID-19, cover coughs and sneezes and clean and disinfect highly used surfaces.
Local COVID testing
COVID-19 testing remains a key part of keeping our students, workers, and families safe. There are many ways for you to get tested for COVID. You can go to a clinic or hospital, or you can visit a no-barrier community testing site run by the State of Minnesota. To find a local COVID testing site that is convenient for you, go to: mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/testing-locations/index.jsp. You can also use Minnesota’s no-cost Test at Home program. To request a test to be delivered to your residence go to learn.vaulthealth.com/state-of-minnesota.
For more information on COVID testing, read through the Frequently Asked Questions about COVID-19 Testing page at mn.gov/covid19/get-tested/faq/index.jsp.
Get help
COVID has greatly impacted our community in almost every way imaginable. Numerous people are unemployed or need assistance with food, housing, mental health, and more. This website, mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/get-help/index.jsp, has many links to resources that our residents may find helpful in this time of great need. If you have questions or would like to discuss local financial support/social services call 651-385-3200.
Booster shots and third doses
Moderna
• At this time Moderna has not been approved for booster shots but has been approved for third doses shots.
• Third doses have been approved only for adults 18+ who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise. If you fall into that category, contact your health provider.
Pfizer
Pfizer has been approved for third doses shots for those who are immunocompromised and booster shots. Adults who received the complete two dose series of the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster shot at least six months after their initial series based on the following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance:
• Adults 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster;
• Adults aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster;
• Adults aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster; and
• Adults aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting (e.g., frontline medical workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive a booster.
Goodhue County Health and Human is not administering COVID Vaccine booster shots or third-dose vaccines at this time. If you fit into one of the categories above, call your health provider or visit co.goodhue.mn.us/1406/Where-Can-I-Get-a-COVID-Vaccine or mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp for more information on vaccine providers, or call the Goodhue County COVID-19 Hotline at 651-385-2000.