Happy Birthday wishes this week go out to Linda Noble, Karen Wetzstein, and Rosemary Flom. Have a great birthday, ladies.
Monday morning seemed like a good day to stop at the KSL and have a cup of coffee with Julie and the other kitchen gals. It’s always fun to visit and see what’s been going on with all of them. Thanks for the good coffee. I also had coffee with the girls on Thursday. Sandy Amundson has been busy making beautiful ice decorations for outside the windows in the dining room. They’re really pretty.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Elaine Jacobson. Elaine passed away last Monday at Madonna Towers in Rochester. She was such a wonderful volunteer at the Sunset Home for many years, and I always enjoyed running into her at the grocery store or other places. She was always so friendly. A memorial service for Elaine will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 1 a.m. at Dale Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Gail, Karen, Annette and I enjoyed having lunch together at Lacey’s on Wednesday. It is great to have a nice restaurant in town again!
Chuck stopped by the farm on Wednesday for a quick visit before a Monument Committee Meeting in Owatonna. We had a good visit as always.
Sincere sympathy is also extended to the family and friends of John Peterson, who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 16. A Celebration of Life was held at the Kenyon VFW on Saturday, Jan. 22. Julie and Maggie attended the event. The Peterson kids rode the same bus as we did for many years. Julie visited with Larry and Steve, where they played “Guess Who I Am?” The guys finally figured out who she was. John will be missed by his family and many friends.
Moland Church Services for the next few weeks are as follows: Sunday, Jan. 30, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship at 10:30. Sunday, Feb. 6, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga leading us. Sunday, Feb. 13 — no worship at Moland. Sunday, Feb. 20, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Barb Streed. We will also have a potluck that day. Please plan to attend.
On Saturday, the Novak house in Lakeville was “Party Central” for Gavin’s third birthday celebration. Grandpas and Grandmas, aunts, uncles, and cousins were all there to help Gavin celebrate. He got lots of nice clothes for this summer, along with, of course, some fun, new toys, and cold, hard cash!! He’s such a sweet little boy who really enjoyed the day. Happy Birthday, Gavin!!
WOW — those football games this weekend were amazing. I was not sad to see Green Bay and Tampa Bay get beat, that’s for sure. The Rams really did try to give the game away in the second half, but a couple of good throws and catches, and a field goal for the Rams sealed the win.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.