Happy birthday this week to my little great-nephew, Gavin Novak, who turned one on Jan. 19. I can’t believe he’s already a year old; that year went very fast. Gavin celebrated his big day by having a party on Sunday put on by mom and dad, Brianna and Dylan, with grandmas and grandpas, aunts, uncles, and cousins all there to help him celebrate. Happy Birthday Sweet Boy!
Ryan Block came in 5th place last weekend at The Stampede, after running into some big guys on the mat. Congratulations, Ryan!! Ryan also took some baseball advanced hitting courses at the ADG Academy in Lakeville last week, and a former Kenyonite, Guye Senjem was his trainer. That’s awesome!
Kenyon lost two remarkable people over the weekend. Donna Malloy passed away on Saturday at her home. I always remember my mom saying what a wonderful nurse’s aide Donna was at the Sunset Home. She took such good care of the residents there, and always went the extra mile when decorating for holidays, just to make it a little bit special for the residents.
I saw Donna at Rose Days this year, and she was feeling pretty good, and she had such a great attitude and that beautiful smile on her face, and it was nice to visit with her. Rest in peace, Donna, and to her family and all of her friends, keep all your memories of Donna close to your heart. Donna’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon at 10 a.m., with visitation on Tuesday at Michaelson’s from 4 to 7 p.m.
Also, Earl Frederickson passed away on Sunday morning after battling cancer for the last year. Earl was a character, and was so much fun to visit with. He will be sadly missed by his wonderful family, who took such good care of him through this journey, along with nieces and nephews, grandkids, and so many friends. Take care of each other, and know he will be with you always. He’s another guy we will all miss seeing around Kenyon.
Due to the bad weather this weekend, Moland’s Worship Service was canceled. Next week we will have Pastor Gene Vogt lead us in Worship with services at 10:00 a.m. Reminder of our annual meeting on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. Please get your annual reports to the church as soon as possible.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.