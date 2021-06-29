Happy birthday to Jenna Engel and Ryan Wetzstein who are all celebrating a birthday this week. Have a great day!
Last Thursday, MCHS-Owatonna celebrated the retirements of several employees who retired in 2020, and were unable to have a party because of the pandemic. It was a lot of fun to see so many retirees, along with former coworkers for lunch that day.
On Friday night, Greg and Joan Queen hosted their own retirement party at their home near Rice Lake.
Greg was our facilities manager at the Clinic, and Joan was a Nurse Practitioner in OB/GYN. Lots of friends, family, and coworkers were there, and, as always, it was a great time at the Queens.
The KHS Monument Committee met last week, and much progress has been made toward beginning construction of the green space near the site of the old school. Donations continue to be welcomed, and can be sent directly to the Security State Bank of Kenyon or to Kevin/Mary Gail Anderson in Kenyon.
The KHS quilt designed and made by Julie Sahl Huseth, (class of 1970) was on display recently at two Gunderson House events. To win a chance at this one-of-a-kind quilt, raffle tickets are available for purchase from Mary Danielson Gates as well as Kevin or Mary Gail Anderson. Over the next few weeks, the quilt will be on display at various venues and events around Kenyon with raffle tickets for sale.
Please take the opportunity to see this beautiful and creative work of art, and maybe buy a raffle ticket or two.
Phyllis Derscheid was a Friday afternoon visitor at my house. We had a good chat, and I sent her home with some nice rhubarb from the garden.
Jim Moeckly hosted a celebration of life for his wife, Margie, on Friday afternoon. Jim and Margie’s children and grandchildren, along with Faye, Rodney, Carol and Roger, and other family members attended the event.
Gwen Springer, Mary Gail Anderson and I, along with several other hearty souls, attended the Kenyon Area Historical Society Garden Tour Saturday afternoon. Even though the weather did anything but cooperate (but no one was complaining about the much-needed rain), it was really fun seeing some of the most beautiful gardens in and around Kenyon in full bloom!
We were able to see half of the gardens while the rain was fairly light, but the others we decided to come back another day. Even though we couldn’t tour Ruth Frederickson’s gardens, she handed out cookies to all the tour visitors — what a sweetheart! I would have loved to seen her “Hens and Chicks.” It was so cool seeing so many different varieties of flowers we weren’t familiar, as well as the many cute ideas for decorating the gardens. All of these folks deserve a lot of credit for all the hard work they put into their lovely gardens. This was a very fun event.
David and Carol Baker hosted a 60th wedding anniversary Celebration on Sunday, at Gol Lutheran Church. Pastor Marv Kormann officiated at a service to renew their vows. A large group of family and friends were there, in addition to a few members of the wedding party, including the little flower girl (Nancy Baker), and even one of the waitresses! I had a chance to see Ceal Foss and we had a good visit together. She assured me that she also has a few stories about my mom, as both she and her sister, Hazel, ran around with mom back in the day, so I’m planning a trip down to Gunderson Gardens to finally hear some of these stories!
Happy 40th Wedding Anniversary to Jeff and Karen Davidson!
Congratulations to my great-nephew, Camden Aase, who hit his second over-the-fence, three-run homer last week. I’m so glad Grandpa and Grandma Aase were there to see it. What a thrill. Way to go, Cam!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.