American Legion Dinner
Since its inception in 1919, the Joseph A. Gates American Legion Post in Kenyon has contributed to many youth programs in the Kenyon area. In the late 1960s, the Post began financially supporting a local youth baseball team.
One of the main fundraisers to sustain the Legion team and other community projects is the annual Ham and Turkey Dinner scheduled for Sat. Jan. 29. Under the direction of Sharon Parsons, local Legion and Veteran’s Support Group members will be serving a dinner of ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and all of the fixings from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Kenyon VFW auditorium.
The cost for people over the age of twelve is $17. Children five to eleven can eat dinner for $7, and those under four are free.
Carry-out service and home delivery are available by calling 507-259-4925.
Hall of Fame
In the early years of the Twentieth Century, people would gather at the general store/post office in rural communities during the winter, sit around a pot-bellied stove, and discuss weather, politics, and sports. This gathering became known as the Hot Stove League.
Today Hot Stove Leagues in our community meet regularly. The talk often turns to the most outstanding athlete, coach, or team in any given sport at Kenyon High School, Wanamingo High School, or Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.
For those passionate about one of those exceptional people or teams, now is the time to nominate them for the Kenyon-Wanamingo Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame nomination forms may be found on the K-W school website under the Sports and Activities drop-down box. Randy Hockinson, K-W Activities Director, is a good contact person for questions about the nomination process.
Nominations for the 2022 K-W Athletics Hall of Fame are due by April 1, 2022.
The Game
Traditionally starting after Thanksgiving and concluding on the day before their Holiday Vacation, students in K-W High School teacher Dan Rechtzigel’s government class play “The Game.” This hands-on activity provides learners with a fundamental understanding of the justice system.
The Game is played by dividing the class into three groups the police, the criminals, and the people of the court system. As in real life, the police investigate and arrest people selling goofballs.
The police made three arrests during the second week. They had several ongoing investigations of potential criminals at that time with enough evidence to bring perpetrators to trial last Fri. morning.
The third group of students acting as court officials became involved during the trial phase.
Judge Kayla Landry was in charge of the courtroom during the Friday trial. Evelyn Scheffler was the spokesperson for the prosecution team, and Nevaeh Greseth was the spokeswoman for the defense team.
Preston Lenninger, Brady Bauer, Wyatt Rauk, Luke Alme, and Gavin Sommer were all found not guilty of illegal possession of goofballs.
An interesting development occurred during the trial of John Smith when the prosecution called fifth-grader Talia Johnson to the stand. Johnson’s grandmother is a rural mail carrier who found a large bag of “goofballs” in the Smith mailbox. The contraband was turned over to the proper authorities, and Smith was accused of possessing an illegal substance.
Lucas Brezina, who played the part of a mole, was questioned and laughed, saying, “A senior got bested by a fifth-grader.”
Smith did not deny having the goofballs during his testimony but never brought them to school.
Rechtzigel came to the microphone and explained that one of the rules of The Game was the substance had to be trafficked on school property. While these were not found on the campus, Smith could be guilty of tampering with the United States mail, a felony.
The jury also returned a not guilty verdict to John Smith.
As the last order of business, Rechtzigel revealed who the Mafia Boss was and Mr. Big, a K-W Middle/High School staff member. The Mafia Boss turned out to be the K-W Homecoming King John Smith. Fifth-grade teacher Blair Reynolds played Mr. Big.
The supply chain issue created a problem with this year’s Game. Rechtzigel had ordered the specially wrapped candy used during this lesson early in the school year but did not receive them in time and had to postpone doing the activity until early Jan.
Playing at halftime
During halftime of the K-W/Randoph boys’ basketball game last Tues. night, the upper elementary boys and girls played a short game. From personal experience, I know how exciting it is for these players to have the opportunity to play in front of a crowd and on the big floor.
As I sat and watched these youngsters run up and down the floor, it brought back memories of generations of young aspiring basketball players who learned the game after school. For many years sixth-grade teacher Dick Anderson introduced boys to the basic skills needed to play basketball. After Title IX came into inception, girls were given the same opportunities to learn the game. Following Anderson’s retirement from the program, Wayne Hertle took it over, and it became known as “Hertle Ball.”
One of the halftime games ingrained into my memory occurred when a young baton twirler was scheduled to perform during the half, and the sixth-grade boys came out to play basketball. Neither one relented, and while the baton twirler performed in the center jump circle, the boys played basketball around her. It was very entertaining, and fortunately, no one was hurt.