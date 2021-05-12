Happy birthday to my niece, Maddy Conom, who has a birthday on May 13. Have a fun day, Maddy!
Thwre is a change to the Worship Service Schedule for May at Moland. It was decided that since Sunday, May 30 is on a holiday weekend, that we would not have a Worship service that day. Please let your family know of this change. Pastor Jim Rushton will lead our worship and Holy Communion Sunday.
Chuck and Lori stopped at the farm on Wednesday for a visit and to get some more Moland “dirt” for his garden. We had a nice visit, and it was good to see them.
On May 7, Katie Block and I took a road trip to Riceville, Iowa, in search of some good deals on flowers.
We first stopped at Windy Hills Greenhouse, where we found many different varieties of flowers, along with great prices. We then visited Acme Greenhouses, where we found more unusual varieties of our favorite annuals. It was a beautiful day to take a drive, and this area of Iowa was a fun place to visit and flower shop. We had lunch in Austin on our way back home, and we both decided we would make a visit to the Amish Greenhouses an annual event.
Congratulations to Camden Aase and his Eastview 12AA Baseball Team, who came in second place at the Woodbury Tournament this weekend! Way to go guys!
On Saturday, Mike and Katie Block hosted a birthday party for Ryan, who turned 13 years old May 1.
Chuck and Lori, Krissy, Julie, the Woulfes and I were there to help him celebrate. We had such a great time together, and it was especially nice to see Troy and Anna. We figured out that we hadn’t seen them since Thanksgiving 2019, so with everyone vaccinated, it was such a treat to spend the day with them and give them each a big hug!! Ryan got many nice gifts and some money too, so it was a successful day for him. Thanks to Katie and Mike for hosting.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Audrey Nesseth. Audrey passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester on May 1. Audrey is survived by her six children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her sister, Mardell Held, brother Roger, and brother-in-law Harold Fogelson. Her memorial service will be held May 22 in Kenyon.
Mike Noble visited with his mom, Faye, on Mother’s Day. And, on that note, Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms. I hope you all had a great day and were able to celebrate with your family.
Please remember to feed and water the birds. Bob saw an oriole the other day, so I quickly put out the grape jelly for. They haven’t found the jelly yet, but I hope they do, because they are such a beautiful bird.