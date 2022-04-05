Breakfast
The Veterans Support Group monthly breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, from 7 to 11 a.m.
The buffet-style breakfast includes hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, toast, and coffee or milk. The breakfast will cost $10 for adults and $6 for youngsters under 12. For an additional $2, a cinnamon roll can be added to the breakfast.
VFW kitchen improvements are being made possible with the funds raised from the breakfasts.
Speech Showcase
Last Thursday afternoon, K-W Speech Coaches Heidi Hanson and Rebecca Kunesh hosted a Speech Showcase for speech team family members and interested community supporters.
The event opened with the coaches presenting awards to the team members and announcing that Sophia Culuris in Dramatic Interpretation and Original Oratory, Adalee Geisinger in Poetry, and Sydney Sundin in Extemporaneous Reading had attained Gopher Conference All-Conference status.
Warm-ups are essential in any activity, and speech is no different. Before doing their presentations, the team gathered in a circle while Culuris led them in repeating tongue twisters, such as Betty Bought Some Butter.
I was highly impressed with this group of young people as they gave their presentations. They were poised and focused in giving their speeches. One example occurred when Isabella Chmelik’s charts started to slide off their tripod during her speech. She maintained her focus continuing her address while resetting the charts. Another happened when Tate Lewis was giving a Great Speech. At one point close to the end, Lewis paused for an extended period, maintained composure, and regained thoughts before completing the presentation. Coach Hanson explained that Tate had recently changed the speech, which was the first time doing it with the new updates.
Coaches Hanson and Kunesh need to be acknowledged for working with and inspiring these young people who have represented the K-W community this season.
Speech Subsection
The Speech Subsection was held at Cannon Falls High School last Saturday. Seven of the eight participants have advanced to the Section 1A speech meet next Saturday at Byron, with the eighth person being the first alternate in her category.
Team members, their category, and their place in subsections are as follows. Aspen Donkers Dramatic Interpretation sixth, Sydney Sundin Extemporaneous Reading second, Isabella Chmelik Informational Speaking second, Sophia Culuris Original Oratory second, Adalee Geisinger Poetry sixth, Tate Lewis Great Speeches fourth, Ashley Rechtzigel Great Speeches fifth, and Jordan Blowers Prose fifth. June Sundin is the first alternate in Poetry.
Isabella Chmelik will not be able to attend the Sectional Meet. She is also a member of the robotics team competing in Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus on Saturday.
Solo and Ensemble Music Contest
Last week Randolph High School hosted the Solo and Ensemble Music Contest.
All members of the K-W Chorale participated in the contest. Twelve superior ratings were among the sixteen vocal soloists or ensembles, and four had excellent. Elliot Olson, Brady Bauer, and the duet of Rachel Nesseth and Arin Kyllo received perfect scores from the judges.
Each judge at the solo/ensemble contest chooses the top performance of the day as Best in Site. Seniors Arin Kyllo and Elliot Olson received Best in Site Awards for their vocal solos.
The K-W Symphonic Band members in a clarinet choir, clarinet duet, flute quartet, saxophone choir, flute choir, flute solo, low brass ensemble, and trumpet choir all received Superior Ratings. The percussion ensemble had an Excellent Rating.
A side note of the contest is that one of the vocal judges was Charles Hellie of Northfield. Hellie was the Kenyon High School vocal director in the late 1960s.
1962 gym
In April of 1961, the ground was broken for an addition to the high school building, which would contain thirteen classrooms and a new gymnasium. After a year and a half, the construction was complete, and the new facility’s dedication took place in November.
Teachers who used the learning spaces found them to be state of the art for that time. Like the classrooms, the gym was a first-class space for physical education classes and the Kenyon High Teams to play games.
The first significant event in the new gym occurred later in November when Kenyon played former Kenyon coach Al Wold’s Faribault Falcons. The south side of the gym with padded bench seats and backs filled early with fans; some who thought this luxury was frivolous during the planning found out it made watching games and events more enjoyable.
For the inauguration of the new gym, Harland Held, Ingeman Fenne, Elnathan Gates, Rudy Gunderson, Harold Leland, Russell Gates, and Alexander Hinkle were special guests. These gentlemen were members of the first Kenyon High School basketball team in 1916.
That evening, Coach Tom Stone’s Vikings defeated arch-rival Faribault in the first game played in a facility that far exceeded high school basketball standards.
During the winter season of 1964-65, wrestling was added to the interscholastic sports program. John West coached those early teams until Dave Mauseth took over in 1967.
After almost forty years since Kenyon High School had a girls basketball team, the modern era’s first girls’ basketball game was played. In the early seventies, girls’ basketball was a fall sport. The first home game was a loss to Plainview.
Through Title IX, girls’ volleyball became an interscholastic sport. In Dec. 1974, the volleyball team lost their first home match to Lake City.
Over the years, fans have watched as Steve Strandemo became the first 1,000-point career scorer in 1966, and twenty years later, Brian Flom achieved the 1,000 point milestone. The following year, in 1987, Lisa Angelstad Schaefer became the first female athlete in Kenyon High School history to go over the 1,000-point mark. In 1993, Jason Quam became the last player to score more than 1,000 points in the 1962 gym.
People recall coaches like Stone, Mauseth, Hested, Decker, Nikunen, Alger, Sadek, and Wieme, who led Kenyon student-athletes into competition through dedication and hard work.
Athletes with names like Kurtzahn, Miner, Johnson, Floren, Hiner, Skundberg, Sviggum, Hinderaker, Musgjerd, Johnson, Bauer, Wickum, Luebke, Hagberg, Nelson, and many more that could be named entertained sports fans during the fall and winter months.
After winning the right to play in the state tournament, the community gathered to cheer teams on their accomplishment. The first of those occurred in 1970. As the victorious Region One Boys Basketball team led by Captain Phil Maring carrying the Championship trophy entered to a roar from the crowd of a packed gym.
There were many epic games played in the gym. Fans watched the classic match-up of Coaches Rich Decker and Jerry Synder of Lake City during the years when Randy Brewer led Lake City matched up against Mark Kurtzahn and the rest of the Vikings.
The gym was also used for musical events like pop concerts with the Kenyon Band directed by Gary Skundberg and the choir directed by Lowell Alleckson.
The Class of 1963 was the first to hold its graduation ceremonies in the 1962 gym. In the middle 1970s, the tradition of inviting alumni present at the graduation exercises to sing “O Day Full of Grace” was started.
In 1962, the Kenyon School District invested in a first-class facility serving numerous gatherings for the next 36 years until the last event, the K-W Class of 1998 graduation ceremony.