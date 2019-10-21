Happy Birthday this week to Mark H. Dressel, Tonnie Derscheid, and Eric Dressel. Also a special Happy Birthday to our brother, Bob, who celebrates his birthday on October 22, as well as our nephew, Greg Jeseritz, whose birthday is on October 26. Happy Birthday guys!
Rodney Parrish was a Monday afternoon coffee guest of his sister, Faye Noble.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Gary Steffen. Gary passed away last week, and his funeral was held on Friday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna. I attended Gary’s visitation on Thursday at Brick-Meger Funeral Home. Gary was a long-time member of Moland Church up until a few years ago. He served as church council president several years ago. Gary is survived by his brother, Dan (Nancy) Steffen of Nashwauk, MN, and sister Shari (John) Arndt of Owatonna, as well as two nephews, and one niece, as well as his long-time friend, Terry Colton of Owatonna. Several Moland members attended his funeral on Friday.
Reminder there will be Saturday Worship Services at Moland at 5 p.m. on November 26, followed by a potluck and family game night. There will be no Worship Services on Sunday, November 27. Also, the church council met last week and decided to change Worship Service time to 10 a.m. in order to accommodate the visiting pastors who have to travel a distance, in addition to winter weather fast approaching. This change will being on Sunday, November 4. Sunday School will follow at 11 a.m.
Thank you to Pastor Roy Satre, Jr., of Rochester who lead us in Worship and Holy Communion on Sunday. He also was sporting a very nice Norwegian sweater, and we all enjoyed his message.
On Saturday, Kris and Ron, Dylan, Brianna and Gavin and I visited with the Jeseritz family of Cottage Grove. We had a really fun time catching up with them and finding out what Parker and Megan have been busy doing in school. Little Gavin showed everyone how well he can crawl, and he was as cute as can be. He was 9 months old on Saturday! Parker and Megan have been busy putting together a Haunted “Escape Room” in their basement for Halloween. These kids are really creative. They had spooky music playing and then tasks, questions and puzzles that had to be solved before receiving the next clue. The final task was a tough one, and finding that clue gave us the key to escape. By the way, Kris, Karyn and I got through the basement in about 14 minutes, while Ron and Greg took much longer at 21 minutes, I believe. So that just goes to show that Girls Rule! Parker was busy getting his Dwight Schrute costume ready for Halloween, but Megan was having a hard time deciding what her costume will be. We all enjoyed snacks and pizza. Thanks for a fun evening.
Katie, Mike and Ryan Block returned home on Saturday after spending 4 busy days in Boston. Ryan was on MEA, so it was a perfect time for them to get away for a few days. They all love history, so time was spent going to Salem, JFK Presidential Library and Museum, the Edward Kennedy Institute as well as the Freedom Trail and many other historical sites. I can’t wait to hear all about their trip.
Meanwhile, Jon, Jodi, Nick and Tyler Aase spent their MEA vacation in Fort Myers, Florida visiting Jodi’s parents. They also took a trip to Universal Studios and had a great time. They went fishing, and enjoyed hanging out with Grandma and Grandpa Elkin.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.