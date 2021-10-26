We have a couple of birthdays in the family this week. Bob celebrated his birthday on Oct. 22, and my nephew, Greg Jeseritz, had a birthday Oct. 26. Happy birthday you guys!
Happy birthday wishes also this week to Mark H. Dressel, Tonnie Derscheid and Eric Dressel. Have a great day!
Dawn and Glen Neuburger stopped over to Maggie and Brennen’s last week with a bounty of Dawn’s fall goodies…squash soup, salsa, hotdish, and flowers. They had a nice visit, and I’m thinking a crafting day is in the not-so-distant future!
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ron Grose. Ron passed away last week, and his funeral was held on Saturday. Ron was such a nice guy, and was always so good to his customers. I know he was so good to my mom. Lila and kids, please keep all of your precious memories close to your heart, and know that there are many people who are keeping you in their thoughts and prayers.
I had some really great caregivers over the last few days as I recover from a knee replacement. Katie was amazing getting me home from the hospital and staying with me over the weekend. She should have been a nurse! Krissy took over the next shift and was equally amazing making sure I had what I needed to get around. Chuck visited me on Wednesday and brought me a cute plant, and Gwen and Helen were Thursday visitors bringing with them homemade soup, bread and apple dessert, as well as lots of good treats for snacking. On Friday, Kim visited bringing a great hot dish and snacks as well, so my refrigerator is full, which has been so helpful when it’s hard to get around.
Julie attended the visitation for Ronald Grose on Saturday. Ron and Lila’s daughter, Pam, was a classmate of Julie’s, and Julie spent a lot of time at Pam’s house after school and before sporting events.
Bless be his memory. He will be missed very much by his family and friends.
David Aase, Henry and Calvin were Friday afternoon visitors at the farm. It was fun to play with those two little guys. Good thing I had already bought my Halloween candy, because they loaded up their pockets before leaving. They did a little exploring in the shed and the barn, but ended up in the house playing with Lego and other toys. Cute little boys!
Church Services at Moland are as follows: Oct. 31 – 10 a.m. – “Fear Not” Worship Service. Note the time change in November: Sunday, Nov. 7, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and Confirmation, followed by 10:30 a.m. Worship with Holy Communion.
Sunday, Nov. 7, Holden Lutheran Church All Saints Festival. Take out only. Call 507-789-6677 with your meal order by Friday, Nov. 5.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.