When K-W sports fans attend an athletic event at Pine Island they may see the familiar face of K-W graduate Lisa Myran-Schutte. She was hired in May to serve as the Activities Director for the Pine Island Public School.
For the past number of years Myran-Schutte has served as Athletic Director/Technology Integrationist for the Houston Public Schools.
Field of Flags
flags
On Thursday evening the members of the Kenyon Veteran’s Color Guard received some much needed help from Joshua Schmidt, Kevin Vazquez, Thomas Clark, Tyler Craig, Carter Quam, Tate Erlandson, Cole Flom, Riley Horn, Victor Martinez, and Casey Wesbur of the K-W football team.
The team members helped by pounding down the flag stakes and then stayed around to assist placing the flags on the stakes for the Field of Flags at the Veterans Memorial. The efforts of these patriotic young men were greatly appreciated by the Color Guard members who rewarded them with a picnic style meal that evening at the VFW.
Blood drive
The Red Cross Blood Drive held earlier in August at St. Michaels Church collected a total of 64 units. The next local blood drive is scheduled for Oct. 7.
Class of 1964
A memorable moment in the history of the United States occurred in late Aug. 1963, just before school started when Dr. Martin Luther King gave his “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington D.C. Later in the fall of 1963, the world came to a stop with assassination of President John F. Kennedy. As the calendar year turned to 1964, the seniors and the rest of the United States were taken by storm by Beatlemania. The top rated television shows included “The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Flintstones,” “Mister Ed,” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” The winner for best movie Oscar was the adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel “To Kill a Mockingbird.” A talented boxer named Cassius Clay won the Boxing World heavyweight championship from Sonny Liston.
The fall of 1963 found Coach Ralph Hagberg being greeted by the largest squad both in numbers and weight since he had taken over the football program. The opening game found Vikings defeating West Concord; followed by a victory over Zumbrota. This was the beginning of an undefeated season and an HVL Championship. The team was led by Gary Strandemo, Jim Foss, Dave Henke, Bill Hendrickson, Melvin Gjervik and Larry Johnson. Foss was named to the WCCO radio All-State High School Team of the Week two consecutive weeks in a row. Foss and Strandemo were named honorable mention to the Minneapolis Tribune All-State team.
The homecoming pep fest on Thurs. evening found Dave Henke serving as Master of Ceremonies with football captains Jim Foss and Gary Strandemo giving inspirational talks about the upcoming football game. Harris Hjermstad was the guest speaker for the evening. Homecoming Queen Jean Aaker was crowned followed by the snake dance downtown. On Fri. evening after the Alumni Luncheon the queen was driven through town to Memorial Field where promptly at 8 p.m. she presented the game ball to the football co-captains.
At the State Fair the local FFA Chapter won the Premier Exhibitor Trophy. Later in the fall Dennis Wickum, Jim Hildebrandt, Steve Foss, Larry Wallager, and Walter Maring attended the National FFA Convention in Kansas City. Steve Foss was elected District 15 FFA president with David Nystuen also a district officer.
At the Halloween dance students were doing dances from the polka to the Twist.
In November 1963, Gary Strandemo was named a Commended Scholar by the National Merit Scholarship Association.
Coach Tom Stone’s basketball team for the 1963-64 season was led by seniors Don Nelson, Charlie Voxland, Denny Greseth, and Gary Strandemo. The team defeated Zumbrota for Alfie the Goat and at the end of the season finished as HVL Champions. They defeated Zumbrota for the Sub-District Championship, but lost in the district semi-finals to Medford.
Director Randall Stukel choose “Pure as the Driven Snow’ for the Senior Class play. The cast included Jean Lennon, Dave Henke, Denzil Flaten, Steve Jorstad, Jean Aaker, Diane Quam, Larry Thoreson, Dennis Kyllo, Susan Vermilyea, Anita Knutson, Carol Lozon, Rhana Ugland, Sandra Neseth and Richard Schwake.
In April, Maynard Speece, WCCO Radio Farm Service Director, was the guest speaker at the Parent/Son Banquet and Awards night. Toastmaster for the evening was Charles Voxland with Dennis Wickum introducing special guests. Steve Jorstad gave the invocation for the evening.
At the spring band concert Diane Quam was awarded the John Phillip Sousa Award for her ability and willingness to cooperate with all band members.
The All Sportsmen’s Banquet and Round Table at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis found Gary Strandemo as the guest of honor and was named Minnesota Athlete of the Year.
The prom theme in May was “Three Coins in the Fountain.” Dennis Greseth and Janet Nelson were named Prom King and Queen.
Also that spring, the baseball team tied for first place in the HVL. During the 1963-64 HVL sports season the Vikings won two conference titles outright and tied for first in a third one.
The largest graduating class in the 68 year history of Kenyon High School listened to the President of Augsburg College, Oscar A. Anderson, give the commencement address. Gary Strandemo gave the Valedictorian address with Larry Thoreson giving the salutatorian speech.