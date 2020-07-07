<&firstgraph>For the last three months, I have been on hiatus as a writer for The Kenyon Leader. We have survived the first half of 2020 and can look forward, with hope, for a better second half of this unusual year.
<&firstgraph>During this time, I have read about newspapers closing down in much larger cities than Kenyon.
<&firstgraph>The Rochester Post-Bulletin announced that soon it would be going to two hard copies a week while the other days will be available online. Thank you to the loyal readers for continuing to subscribe to The Kenyon Leader and to APG, owners of The Kenyon Leader, for keeping the paper going.
<&firstgraph>My submissions to the Leader are not hard, breaking news; I feel that my column and the Peek at the Past provide readers with a personal connection to our area and community.
National Honor Society
<&firstgraph>In the past, the ending of a school year included musical programs, awards banquet, and other happenings. One of those events that went largely unnoticed was the K-W National Honor Society Induction Ceremony.
<&firstgraph>The Spring 2020 Inductees included Sierra Belcher, Leah Berg, Corrie Born, Julia Dahl, Kristin Finley, Arin Kyllo, Logan Meyers, Rachel Nesseth, Elliot Olson, Hannah Peters, Bryanna Schmitt, John Smith, Thomas Sturgis, Alex Vold and Hailye Voracek.
<&firstgraph>Also, during this program, senior NHS members reveal who was their Most Influential Educator.
<&firstgraph>This year’s seniors and their selected educator included: Gabriella Bauer who selected Bill Miller and Claire Larson; Kallie Bauer, Ellie Benson, Karlie Hodgman, and Nora Woock picked Megan Sabrowsky; Arlette Becerril, Alexys Gillard, and Taylor Kish chose Rich Kincaid; Daniel Benrud and Jenna Engel selected Kevin Anderson; Julianna Boyum and Sydney Burow picked Jake Wieme; Alan Clouse chose Doug Thompson; Cera Crouse and Megan Mattson decided on Tracy Erlandson; Brandon Dierks picked Dan Rechtzigel; Riley Dummer and Annalie Piller chose Bill Miller; Cole Flom, Victor Martinez, Shelby Noah, and Ally Peterson selected Claire Larson; Kaia Johnson decided on Cheryl Dahl; Corey Knott picked Rhonda Thesing; Madison Luebke chose Maggie Kilry; Isabelle Patterson selected Stephanie Schumacher, and Owen Scheffler and Charlie Sevareid chose Chuck Larson as their most influential teacher.
<&firstgraph>Rich Kincaid, the NHS advisor, needs to be recognized for his time and dedication to the organization and the students at K-W.
Megan Flom
<&firstgraph>In late April, Winona State University announced the athletic awards for the 2019-2020 school year. K-W graduate and WSU volleyball player Megan Flom shared Female Athlete of the Year honors for the WSU women’s athletic program with softball player Jordyn Kleman. Flom was also named Student-Athlete of the Year, and she was named an All-American volleyball player.
Fourth of July
<&firstgraph>This year’s Independence Day celebrations took on a different look with the pandemic causing many of the traditional events canceled.
<&firstgraph>Ten days before the holiday, the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard announced a car parade open to anyone who wanted to participate. At mid-morning on the 4th, a variety of vehicles, decorated with balloons and United States flags, gathered by the high school to be led by the Kenyon Police Department on a winding route through the streets of Kenyon. Parade observers enjoyed the parade and by in large, used the proper social distancing protocol.
<&firstgraph>Thank you to the Kenyon Color Guard for organizing this event and making the Fourth of July a day to show respect to our country and to celebrate our independence.
Madison Overby
<&firstgraph>The University of North Dakota announced Madison Overby, the daughter of Dr. Eric Overby, Kenyon High School Class of 1984, and granddaughter of former Kenyon dentist Dr. Rich Overby, as a nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year. This award honors graduating female athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership.
<&firstgraph>According to the North Dakota athletics website, Overby earned All-Summit League honors during the 2019-20 cross country and indoor track and field seasons, and Academic All-Summit League distinction during the indoor and outdoor track & field seasons.
<&firstgraph>After graduating from UND, Overby will be attending Harvard University’s Harvard School of Dentistry, where she, along with 280 classmates, will pursue a Doctorate of Dentistry.