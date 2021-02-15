Weather Alert

...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS INTO TUESDAY MORNING... .A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for parts of west central and south central Minnesota until Noon, where wind chills will be around 35 below through this morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for western and south-central Minnesota from 9 PM Monday until 9 AM Tuesday. Wind chills between 25 below and 35 below zero are expected. ...WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... Wind chills will remain bitterly cold through tonight, nearing 25 below at times.