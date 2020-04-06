Happy Birthday to Skylar Hortop and Brian Markham, who are celebrating birthdays this week.
I really enjoyed reading the article on the 50-year anniversary of the Kenyon High School Basketball team going to the state tournament. That article brought back a lot of fun memories of that time. The tickets to the tournament games leading up to the state tournament were hard to get a hold of.
I remember my dad going into the school to wait in line to purchase tickets, and I believe there was a limit on the number of tickets you could purchase. My sister, Mary, and I were lucky because we were in the pep band, so we didn’t need a ticket. Mom and Dad used to go to the games with Kenny and Gladys Strandemo, as well as Ben Daughterty, so it was a lot of fun for everyone. I remember Hirum Higsby from KDHL Radio loved following our team, and he was even invited to come to one of the pep fests at the high school. It was an exciting time for our school as well as the entire town of Kenyon.
I was “talking” with my cousin, Lauren Aase, of Abilene, Texas, on Facebook the other day, and I mentioned I had found a handwritten copy of my Grandma Esther Aase’s dandelion wine recipe. Lauren wanted me to send him a picture of the recipe, and he said he plans to try making it this spring. He remembers his Grandma Laura Aase also made the wine, but added raisins to her recipe, which would probably be good.
Our Aunt Mary Benson used to make the wine, and when we visited her in the summer, she would pour each of us kids a juice glass of her wine. We’d take a taste when she was watching, but when she turned around, would pour the rest in her African violet plants. I don’t remember if the plants thrived or died because of the wine, but we just couldn’t drink that stuff.
Lots of people are doing virtual gatherings on their phones, computers and iPads, and our gang got together again on Saturday night to catch up with each other. It’s the next best thing to being together, although we all agreed, we are looking forward to enjoying a beverage on someone’s patio or deck as soon as possible.
Not being able to have Palm Sunday Services or Holy Week Services, along with Easter Sunday Services is upsetting. Many churches are having o-line services you can watch, as well as some real good worship services on TV.
Everyone be safe this week, and please remember to feed and water the birds.