Fall means school’s starting and getting shots for some students. Fall also means getting flu shots before flu season begins. But why are some parents hesitant to vaccinate their children?
One reason is how we get information about vaccines. Today’s technology has provided an instant source of information for anyone looking for answers to questions. The internet and social media provide powerful ways to influence decisions about health. It’s important to remind ourselves that not all information found on the internet and social media is true. Inaccurate information is often based on personal opinions and beliefs that are not scientifically proven.
One common concern is that there are now too many vaccines, which are more than a child’s immune system can handle. Actually, since the 1980s there have only been seven new vaccines added to the vaccine schedule. Moreover, from the moment of birth, children are exposed to trillions of germs which contain many components that make the immune system respond. The 14 vaccines children get by age 2 contain only 150 components, just a spit in the ocean compared to what our bodies fight off every day.
On the flip side, there is concern that bacteria are becoming resistant to more antibiotics, leaving us defenseless against potentially life-threatening diseases. While antibiotics can directly kill disease-causing organisms, they do not stimulate the immune system and prevent the organisms from growing, like vaccines do. Vaccines also provide protection from viruses, which cannot be cured by antibiotics. Once a virus enters the body, it will cause illness until the body’s immune system can attack it. People with weak immune systems may not have the ability to stop a virus before it causes serious harm. Vaccinating more people provides herd immunity, thus keeping the amount of disease spreading in the community low and protecting those who are medically unable to get vaccinated.
The majority of parents are grateful that we can prevent more diseases now than before. They don’t want children to suffer from diseases previous generations worked so hard to prevent. The recent measles resurgence has some parents even questioning whether to send their infant to a day care that allows unvaccinated children to attend. Many states are, or are considering, excluding students from attending school if they are not vaccinated.
While some parents are swayed by anti-vaccine advocates, others are swayed by parents who have experienced the serious consequences of preventable diseases. The best advice is for parents to find reliable sources of information and trust the copious amount of study that goes into making safe and effective vaccines.