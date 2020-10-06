Tales and Treats
Tales and Treats, a cemetery walk sponsored by the Kenyon Area Historical Society, has been scheduled for Saturda at the Kenyon Cemetery from 2 to 4 p.m.
There are many stories to tell about people who have lived in the Kenyon area. Through their dedication, they helped form this community into a vibrant place to live. Visiting a cemetery is a unique way to connect with stories from our past.
People will be stationed at various locations throughout the cemetery to share exciting stories at specific gravesites. The presentations will give those attending a chance to hear about individuals who impacted Kenyon residents' lives.
Participants will receive a postcard of the Gunderson House at the starting point. At each gravesite, they will hear a short presentation about the person and have their postcard stamped.
When they have finished, they will return the card to the people at the starting table and receive a treat bag. The returned cards will entitle the attendee a free tour of the Gunderson House at a later date
The list of people and the presenters include:
Frank and Beulah Callister being presented by their daughter Jane Nystuen. Frank started at the Kenyon Leader in 1927 and, through the years, was the driving force of many Kenyon events.
One of my favorite Frank quotes is from a Kenyon High School football game write-up which went very much in Kenyon's favor. "The coach played everyone in uniform except for the police chief and the band." Beulah came to Kenyon as an educator in the early 1940s. Long after her retirement, out of respect for her, students from those first years still called her "Miss Batalden."
Jeff Flaten will be talking about his dad, Wayne "Beaner” Flaten, whose love and passion was baseball. He coached the Kenyon High School baseball team and also was the first coach of the Kenyon American Legion team, leading them to the State Legion Tournament in 1971, 1972, and 1974.
Ben and Phyllis Greseth will share information about Ora Goodfellow. Goodfellow was the longtime Kenyon postmaster.
Members of the M.T. Gunderson family will be talked about by the recently restored Gunderson gravestone.
Dan Rechtzigel will make a presentation on former Kenyon Superintendent Fred Harapat, who led the Kenyon School District through the consolidation of the rural schools and two building projects. His leadership made Kenyon Public Schools one of the highly rated schools in the state of Minnesota.
His son, Bob, will give stories about Milo Peterson. Milo started with a service station and sold used cars until he purchased the local Ford dealership. People from all over the Upper Midwest came to Milo Peterson Ford to buy cars, trucks, and at one-time mobile homes.
The presenter for L. G. Picha will be Kevin Anderson. As the athletic coach beginning in the 1920s, Picha established a successful athletic program for Kenyon Public Schools. He was also an outstanding teacher recognized as the Goodhue County Teacher of the Year in 1957.
Dianne Severson will relate information about her father, Harold Severson, an author of various history books, including "We Give You Kenyon." He was also a longtime writer of the "Town and Country" column for the Rochester Post-Bulletin.
Dave and Linda Hellstern will present Graydon "Soup" Stromme. Linda's dad, Lloyd "Slugs" Voxland, was a classmate and teammate of Soup's. They were members of the 1942 Kenyon High School basketball team that went to the Region 1 finals only to lose to Austin.
This event is for the whole family.
During Tales and Treats, proper social distancing and the wearing of masks are requested.
College Cross Country
The Luther College Women's Cross Country team ran their first triangular at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. There were 55 competitors in that meet, with Luther finishing second with 49 points. K-W graduate Lauren Berg finished the 5K course thirteenth with a time of 20:20.
At a triangular against Buena Vista and Central College, Luther took first place with 29 points.
Berg finished the 6K course in 24:30 and placed sixth overall.
College Choir
Amber Olson, a sophomore at Luther College and K-W alumni, is a member of the Nordic Choir, the Luther music program's flagship choir. She will be singing first alto in the choir.
The Nordic Choir typically practices in the Music Choir Room of Jenson-Noble Hall of Music.
This fall, to maintain social distancing, they will be practicing outside in a swimming pool that has been drained for the season.
Plans have already been made for the online presentation of "Christmas at Luther 2020: For Everyone Born." All are welcome to attend this performance on Friday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m. People interested in watching this free performance may go to the Luther Music webpage to register.
Days before the concert, a link will be emailed to those who have registered.
Every three years, the Nordic Choir does an International Tour. In May of 2021, they are scheduled to travel to South Africa and Namibia.
Homecoming
While there will need to be changes to meet the pandemic protocols, the K-W students will have an opportunity to celebrate homecoming later in October. Members of the K-W High School Student Council are excited to have the chance to plan for homecoming. One of the reasons this is happening is the diligence the K-W students have shown in following social distancing and wearing masks in school.