K-W High School music winter concert
One of the local musical highlights of December will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. in the K-W High School Auditorium when the K-W Symphonic Band, Knights Ensemble and Chorale present their winter concert.
Claire Larson, instrumental music director, and Stephanie Schumacher, vocal music director, have selected music that challenges the musicians to perform at a high level. This concert will have seasonal selections that will be pleasing for the audience to enjoy.
During intermission of the concert, a silent auction will be held to benefit K-W band and choir students who will be traveling to Nashville in March. Auction items will include unique handcrafted items and holiday goodies. 100% of the proceeds will go toward assisting students with the cost of the trip.
Gordy Anderson
Late last week lifelong Kenyon area resident Gordy Anderson passed away at the Kenyon Senior Living. A celebration of his life will be held at First Lutheran Church in Kenyon on Thursday at 1 p.m. A gathering time for friends and family of Gordy Anderson will take place one hour prior to the service.
Cookie walk at the Gunderson House
One of the events being held during Christmas in Kenyon on Saturday is the Kenyon Area Historical Society’s annual Cookie Walk at the Gunderson House. The event starts promptly at 10 a.m. The cookies sell for $10 a pound.
Of course, the best selection of cookies are at the start of the event , but with more than 50 different types of seasonal/holiday cookies to choose from, there is an excellent assortment of cookies that may be purchased throughout the day until 3 p.m.
With the assistance of Mary Bailey of Mary’s Rustic Rose, the Gunderson House is beautifully decorated for the Christmas season. Starting at 1 p.m. visitors can take self-guided tours of the house.
KSL Christmas Tea
The annual Kenyon Senior Living Christmas Tea will be held on Sunday from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. in the Kenyon Sunset Home main dining room. For many people in the community this is a great way to start the holiday season by visiting with KSL residents and their families while enjoying a cup of coffee or tea and holiday treats.
There is no set charge for the Tea, but free will donations will be collected.
For groups and individuals who want to entertain at KSL they should contact Emily Quam at 789-7102 to schedule a time. Throughout the year, the residents enjoy the entertainment presented by community members for them.
Neighborhood
As time moves on, cities and neighborhoods change. Our neighborhood on the west end of Third Street in Kenyon is no different.
When we first moved here 43 years ago our neighbors were Carl and Gertrude Underdahl, across the alley lived Vivian and Merlin Ullevig and on the corner of Fourth Street was Ruth Ring. Our other Third Street neighbors were Hazelle Flom and Kenneth and Helen Flom. Those living on the other side of the block on Fourth Street were Norris and Doris Mundahl, Rudy and Stella Baalson and Adrian Danielson.
At the end of the block was Elcock Park where we would have an annual summer potluck organized by Merlin Ullevig. Also there was a swing set from an old country school where one could see Rudy Baalson sitting on a swing with his grandson. One unique feature of the park was the gas grill that was available for public use.
Over the years that original neighborhood has changed. We have wonderful new neighbors. Elcock Park is gone and welcomed into the community are the new neighbors of Gunderson Gardens.
A few weeks ago there was a major change when Cliff and Dolores Voxland’s house was put up for sale. They have chosen to downsize and moved into an apartment at Gunderson Gardens. The Voxland’s had been a constant in the neighborhood since 1957 when they built their house on Fourth Street where the Vet’s Apartments stood.
With Cliff and Dolores moving on, we have become the longest occupants of a house in this part of town. Those former neighbors set a great example for us on how to be a good neighbor. Hopefully, we can maintain the standard they set.
First Day of winter
Sunday was the first day of meteorological winter; the beginning of a stretch of 90 days is considered to be the coldest three month period of the year for people living in the northern hemisphere.
For most of us Dec. 21, the astronomical beginning of winter, is what we refer to when talking about the winter season. It is on that day when the sun is at its lowest point in the sky at noon and creates the shortest day of light during the year.
Ironically, the earliest sunsets do not occur on or even near the winter solstice. The earliest sunsets happen before the winter solstice and by the time we get to Dec. 21 we have actually added two minutes of daylight to the end of the day.
On the other hand, sunrises are increasingly later a few weeks after the winter solstice; until into early January they too become earlier and therefore adding more daylight.