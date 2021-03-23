Happy birthday wishes in our family to my niece, Brianna Novak, who has a birthday on March 25, and my great-nephew, Nicholas Aase, who celebrates his birthday on March 21. Happy birthday!
Julie, JB, Rick, Maggie, Amanda and James enjoyed an evening of music at the Kenyon VFW on Saturday night. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Trio put on an amazing show, and they had a really good crowd.
If you ever get the chance to see this group, make sure you go!
On Sunday afternoon, Julie, Maggie, Amanda and James enjoyed indoor dining at Mizuki Fusion in Faribault. The sushi was wonderful!
Faye Noble had a very nice birthday this year. In addition to the many birthday cards she received from family and friends, her brother, Rodney Parrish, was a Saturday afternoon coffee guest, and then Russ, Lynn, and Mason also visited later in the day. She got several new plants from her family, so she’s ready for spring. Happy Birthday, Faye.
Palm Sunday Services will be held Sunday with Pastor Jim Rushton officiating. We will also be celebrating Jessie Aase, Nicholas Livingston, and Coulter Livingston’s First Communion on Sunday. We are also planning Easter Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4, followed by 10 a.m. worship with Holy Communion and Pastor Rushton officiating.
On Sunday, Diane and Craig Berndt and I attended the visitation for Lois Johnson at Michaelson’s in Owatonna. Lois passed away on Thursday. I hired Lois to work in our Medical Secretary Department back in the day, and she retired after 17½ years of employment. I’d say that was a good hire!
Afterwards Diane, Craig and I got together at Wings to catch up with each other.
This is a fun time of the year with NCAA Basketball games and high school tournament games. There have been a few upsets already in the NCAA tournament, which proves any team can win, even the little underdog. I really enjoyed watching Cory Kispert play for Gonzaga on Saturday night. Again, so cool to see a family name on the back of a college basketball jersey, even though he’s a very, very distant relative of ours. He played a great game, and it was fun to see him interviewed after the game.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.