Gol Prayer Path
As part of Gol Lutheran’s 150 th anniversary as a congregation a few years ago, they built a prayer path just east of the church and cemetery.
Each Wednesday at 1 p.m. during August, weather permitting, Pastor Marvin Korman has a prayer meditation service that lasts for about half an hour for anyone interested in spending time out in nature.
The prayer path is always a work in progress, and this summer, the main improvement has been to make it a smoother surface that is wheelchair friendly.
For people who are looking for a safe place to walk and exercise, the path is open for the public to use any time. While wandering along the trail, people will see mailboxes holding a bible and a prayer card available to use during their meditations. At the end, there is a gazebo to sit in, reflect, and enjoy the solitude of nature. People may be joined close to the structure by deer, rabbits, or enjoy watching birds and butterflies.
Kenyon area internship
The eight ELCA Churches of the Kenyon Area Internship will be bidding farewell and best wishes to 2019-2020 Intern Patty Bjorklund as she completes her intern year at the end of August. This internship is unique in that interns are not learning under the mentorship of one pastor. They have the opportunity to see the different church leadership styles of multiple ministers.
During the COVID-19, Intern Bjorklund has learned how to adapt and still maintain a sense of normalcy. While the churches were closed, she continued to give insightful sermons online.
Among other duties she had were helping to serve communion in a drive-through design.
In Sept. 2020, Lucas Shurson will begin his internship year in the Kenyon Area. The native of Southern California grew up about 80 miles east of Los Angeles.
As a high school senior with interest in music, Shurson’s choice was to continue his education at St. Olaf. Before attending Luther Seminary in St. Paul, he spent a year with the Lutheran Volunteer Corps as a community outreach coordinator in Omaha, Nebraska.
Artifacts
This past week Deb Aase contacted me to see if I would be interested in a collection of Kenyon High School play and music programs from 1940 to 1945. Deb and her sister Julie have been cleaning out the attic of the farmhouse when they came across the artifacts.
When she brought them in, we talked about how people often do not know what to do with items like this. Please do not throw them away as they are part of our community history. This group of programs will be archived with other historical documents at the Gunderson House by the Kenyon Area Historical Society.
The Kenyon Public Library is another good source to donate Kenyon Area related materials. One example of this is the Kenyon school annuals that were given to the library, and are now part of its collection.
Book sale
The Kenyon Library’s annual book sale will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In this day of a pandemic, patrons are asked to be patient and follow required safety protocols.
The book sale is the largest fundraiser for the library during the year, with the funds used to support a variety of library programs.
Class of 1960
As the Kenyon High School class of 1960 began school in the fall of 1959, Alaska and Hawaii were recently admitted into the Union. Boeing’s 707 Jet Airliner came into service, and Mattel toys introduced the Barbie doll. During their senior year, Chubby Checker showed the world a new dance called the Twist, aluminum cans were used for the first time, and Xerox started manufacturing the first photocopiers.
New teaching staff starting the school year in the high school included Ardeth Doherty, Annette Ellefson, Ralph Hagberg, Allen Hilgendorf, Carol Holmstrom, Eloyce Hugelen, Gene Maus, Lorraine Osberg, and JoAnn Stenhaug.
Rookie football coach Ralph Hagberg’s first team had 33 football players report for opening practice. The team was led by co-captains Jim Johnson and Joe Fleming.
Under ideal weather conditions, over 1,000 fans watched the Vikings lose to Shattuck in their opening game. Playing for Shattuck was Fred Wilkinson, the nephew of Oklahoma coach Bud Wilkinson.
Many of the Fri. night games that season were played in the rain. The highlight play against New Richland was Willy Dahl’s 75 yard run for a touchdown. The football team battled Cannon Falls to a tie, which meant that the Bombers would retain possession of the Jug.
Seniors Jim Johnson, Joe Fleming, Willy Dahl, Leonard Fogelson, Tom Parsons, Dick Marco, Bill Walker, and Morris Hildebrandt finished their high school football careers with a 14-0 victory over West Concord.
The homecoming slogan that fall was “Vikings equipped, Tigers whipped,” as their opponent was the Lake City Tigers. Paul Finseth was the master of ceremonies for the Alumni Luncheon.
Stephanie Voxland and Nancy Meyer served as mistresses’ of ceremonies at the homecoming pep fest that featured high school Principal, Mr. DeWolfe crowning Virginia Hennen as homecoming queen.
The Christmas program, directed by Eloyce Hugelen, contained small singing ensembles that included Virginia Hennen, Lois Derscheid, Jane Jacobson, Jaci Langeness, Stevie Voxland, Helen Luebke, Judy Olson, Nancy Meyer and Sharon Quam. The boys’ quartet of Donald Haugen, Charles Sands, Ronald Raabolle and Tom Parsons were also featured performers.
In the spring of the year, the seniors put on the Senior Play “Boy Wanted.” Student Director was Virginia Hennen, Arnold Berquam served as stage manager, and Arvie Bunch designed the set.
Band Director Clinton Peterson presented Charles Sands the John Philip Sousa Award at the Spring Band Concert.
Tom Parsons and Beth Peterson were chosen prom king and queen.
Dr. Loyal Tallakson was the graduation Commencement Speaker. Additional speeches were given by valedictorian Leonard Fogelson and salutatorian Shirleen Voxland.