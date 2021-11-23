I want to wish a very Happy birthday to Rosie Strandemo, who turns 95 years young on Nov. 22.
You look great, Rosie, and I hope you have a really fun birthday celebration!
Members of the KHS Class of 1972 met at the VFW last week to discuss and plan our class reunion in 2022. We decided on Saturday, Aug. 13, as the date, so please mark your calendars and save that date! Lots of fun things will be planned for the reunion. We have to make it special because it’s our 50th, even though I can hardly believe that!
I got a nice phone call last week from Georgia Vincent. As usual, we always have a fun time talking on the phone about this and that and the other thing. We most always end up talking about family, and I always learn something new from her. We had to cut our conversation short because Georgia wanted to watch a program on Zoom! That gal is very tech savvy for her age!
Julie attended the visitation for Neil Braaten Thursday evening at the Starkson Funeral Home in Hastings. Chuck and other classmates of Neil’s dad, Terry Braaten, also attended the visitation Thursday evening. Blessed be his memory. A young life cut way too short.
Faye Noble had coffee with Phyllis Derscheid Wednesday. Good time for neighbors to get together and visit.
One day last week I decided to check the fuel gauge on my propane tank. When I lifted up the lid, there were very neatly stacked rows of walnuts, courtesy of the local squirrels, that came cascading down. I really hated to ruin all of their hard work, but I couldn’t see the fuel level on the gauge. It is amazing how those little guys know where to hide their food so they have enough food for the winter. Amazing!
Jon, Julie, Maggie and Brennen would like to thank everyone for their cards, phone calls, and most importantly, prayers during JB’s nearly 3-month battle with COVID-19. Special thanks to Dave Inman who took time to visit JB while he was in the hospital at Fairview East; also to Kris and Anita Dutton, Dave, Triple Don and Cuds for their visits to Three Links where JB spent time recovering. Their visits really cheered him up and gave Julie, Maggie and Brennen much needed breaks during this time. JB is now home, and although he has a long way to go, he’s getting stronger every day. Thank you!
Lots of people enjoyed having breakfast at Gol Lutheran Church on Saturday morning. They had a really nice crowd for breakfast and, as usual, it was delicious. Thanks to all who prepared and served the meal. It was great!
I visited with JB and Julie on Saturday morning. Deviled eggs are one of JBs favorite snacks, so I made him some to enjoy this weekend.
Kris and Ron Mills hosted the Aase Thanksgiving at their home on Saturday evening. We weren’t all able to be there, as the pandemic is still having an effect on families all over, including ours. It was fun to see the little Aase boys, Henry, Calvin and Otto, as well as Nick, Tyler, Megan and Parker, who are all growing up way too fast. The little boys had fun with their older cousins! Thanks to the Mills for hosting this year. It was fun to get together, but we sure missed those who couldn’t be there. Hopefully next year we’ll be at full strength!
Maggie and Brennen came over to Julie and JBs on Sunday to watch the Vikings game and to celebrate Brennen’s birthday (Happy birthday, Brennen!). Brennen and Maggie like to cook, so they enjoyed steak, scallops and all of the trimmings. They also enjoyed a Vikings win over the Packers!! Yippee!!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.