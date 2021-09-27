Congratulations to Becky Noble who traveled to Italy for the World Paratrap Championship competition.
Good luck, Becky. We’re all rooting for you.
Chuck and Lori Aase drove to Colorado last weekend to attend the Minnesota Gophers vs. Colorado Buffaloes football game. What an exciting game with a 30-0 win for the Gophers! They also visited Rocky Mountain National Park, where they saw a large herd of elk and some beautiful scenery. They drove to Vail, where they visited with a former teacher friend, Barb, as well as fantastic scenery as well. They saw a lot of remnants of the fires from two years ago. They had a great time spending some time in the beautiful state of Colorado.
I had a cup of good coffee with Julie at the Sunset Home on Wednesday. I stopped in to see Ceal Foss, but she was out for the morning, so I’ll have to try again another day.
Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Lois Emerson. Lois passed away recently Sept. 7. She is survived by her husband, Doug; sons David (Bev) and Tim (Janet), and daughter Jane (Steve), as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On Saturday, Katie, Julie and Maggie, Krissy and Brianna and I saw Chanhassen Dinner Theater’s Production of “The Music Man.” It’s such a fun play, and it brought back memories of when Kenyon High School put on the show back in the 1970’s, with Dave Jorstad as Professor Harold Hill, and Sheree (Soine) VandeWalker as Marian the librarian. It was fun to hear the favorite tunes from this play.
Chanhassen always puts on a great show, and it’s a real treat to go there.
Faye Noble attended her 68th class reunion at the home of classmate, Audrey Tebo, in Faribault. There were six classmates who were able to attend this year, and they had a really fun time. Everyone brought a dish to share, and they enjoyed spending some time together.
Krissy and I visited with Michael Lambert in Faribault on Monday afternoon. Michael is remodeling a darling little bungalow, and we were lucky enough to be able to get a tour. Later we had supper at The Depot, which is always a fun place to go.
Correction to last week’s column: The Vang Lutheran Church’s lutefisk dinner will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13. I apologize for the error.
The last of my flowers really love this warm weather. I’m not ready to dump all of the pots quite yet, because the flowers are really thriving right now, especially the wax begonias, lantana, and some of the gorgeous petunias I got at Beulke’s in Wanamingo.
Please remember to feed and water the birds. I still have hummingbirds at my feeder as well, and they’re fun to watch.