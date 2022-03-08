K-W Speech
On Saturday, Feb. 26, the K-W Speech Team competed in the Red Wing Invitational Open. Six varsity speakers attended the event, with three people placing in the top five of their categories. Aspen Donkers placed third in Dramatic Interpretation, Sophia Culuris took fourth in Dramatic Interpretation, and Ashley Rechtzigel had a fourth place in Great Speeches.
This past Saturday, the team competed in the Gopher Conference Varsity Meet at Maple River High School in Mapleton, MN. The young enthusiastic team members who placed in their categories were Sophia Culuris, fifth in Dramatic Interpretation; Ashley Rectzigel, fifth and Tate Lewis sixth in Great Speeches; Isabella Chmelik sixth in Informative Speaking; and Sophia Culuris third in Original Oratory.
VFW Breakfast
The Veterans Support Group monthly breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, March 12, from 7 to 11 a.m.
The buffet-style breakfast includes hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, pancakes, toast, and coffee or milk. The breakfast will cost $10 for adults and $6 for youngsters under 12. For an additional $2, a cinnamon roll can be added to the breakfast.
VFW kitchen improvements are being made possible with the funds raised from past breakfasts.
Drowsy Chaperone
After months of preparation, the K-W Theater group unveils their production of the “Drowsy Chaperone” this coming weekend. Showtimes are Friday, March 11, and Saturday March 12, with a 7 p.m. curtain time. A Sunday matinee performance is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The rented costumes were handed out at practice on Friday afternoon. Excitedly and amidst giggles, the actors tried on clothing that was in style in the 1920s. It was humorous listening to some of the complaints about the fit of apparel which was the fashion 100 years ago.
While still in costume, the cast practiced one of the musical numbers from the play. Seeing this part of the show indicates the high-quality performance K-W area people will enjoy watching. The students were smiling and are enjoying being part of the play.
D.C. Fund Raiser
Since 1995, K-W eighth-graders have had the opportunity to travel as a group with chaperones to Washington D.C. This trip is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many students to see our nation’s capital and surrounding area.
On Friday, March 11, this year’s group is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Kenyon VFW starting at 5 p.m. The meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, beverages, and dessert.
The dinner will cost adults $10, $6 for children age 5-12, and 4 and under are free. A silent auction will be going on during the serving of the dinner.
K-W Middle School Choirs
Three K-W 5-6 Choir members have been selected to the 4-5-6 Minnesota Boys and Girls Honor Choirs. These people submitted audition tapes to be chosen for the Honors Choir.
Trig Miller was selected for the Boys Choir and will be singing the Low Part. Stella Haugen and Avery Tupa are in the Girls Choir. Haugen will sing in the Soprano 1 section and Tupa in the Soprano II Section.
These three singers will meet with other Honor Choirs members at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, MN, on Saturday, April 23. They will start the day at 9 a.m., with rehearsals continuing throughout the day, followed by a concert at 5:30 p.m.
Herbert Washington, director of the Phoenix Boys Choir, is the guest conductor for the Boys Honor Choir. Leah Ries from Mankato and the Mankato Children’s Chorus director will direct the Girls Honor Choir.
The 7-8 K-W Middle School Choir members sent audition tapes with four singers selected for the 7-8 Honors Choir.
Adalee Geisinger, Emma Koncur, and Lila Huschle are members of the SSA Choir who will be directed by Shelly Schauefele of Waukee Community School of Waukee, IA.
Ryan LaCanne will sing in the CTB Choir directed by Lin Warren, recently retired from Hastings, MN High School after 32 years of leading the high school vocal music program.
The 7-8 Select Honor Choirs will meet on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, MN. After a day of rehearsals, a 5:30 p.m. concert will be presented.
Dorian Festival
On Monday evening, March 14, six members of the K-W Chorale will be part of the Dorian Festival Grand Concert on the campus of Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. The performance includes the Dorian Festival Choir and the Luther College Nordic Choir.
Singers from K-W participating in the Dorian Festival are Sophia Culuris Soprano I, Abby Degroot Soprano I, Arin Kyllo Alto II, Rachel Nesseth Soprano II, Ashley Rechtzigel Alto I, and Elliot Olson Bass I.
A few K-W singers may be singing in the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life during their collegiate years.
Amber Olson, a former K-W vocalist, is a member of the Alto II section of the Nordic Choir.
End of Winter Sports Season
Another winter of watching basketball and wrestling has come to an end. It is always fun to watch young people who play for the joy of playing the game.
The following are observations from the season. The sideline cheerleaders who were not at every game, but the ones they were at, led cheers and the singing of the school song. The success of Brian Flom sharing his knowledge of the game with Paul Kortsch and Stella Rechtzigel was evident. It is always enjoyable to see home and visiting players reach the 1,000 point mark. It was fun how the C-squad and JV boys led the cheering during the varsity games. The halftime people who would shoot for a 2-liter bottle of pop. I am sure the after-prom committee especially appreciated when visiting fans would donate a dollar to the prom party. It was shocking seeing Coach Jake Wieme, a confirmed Mountain Dew drinker, enjoying a bottle of Coke. Apparently, they had run out of Mountain Dew at the concessions stand. The Knights Activity Network (KAN) announcers and camera people were able to bring the games to people who could not attend in person and for some who would go home afterward and watch the game again.
Thank you to the coaches, athletes, cheerleaders, musicians, and KAN staff for supplying us with great entertainment this past winter. The concession stand people need to be recognized for providing fans with snacks and drinks while at the games.