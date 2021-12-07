12.08.2021
Happy Birthday to my nephew, Troy Vangsness, who celebrates his birthday on Dec. 11th. Have a fun day, Troy!! Also Happy Anniversary to Dylan and Brianna Novak who celebrate their 8th anniversary on Dec. 13th! Happy Anniversary! I can’t believe it’s been 8 years already!
Ryan Block had his first wrestling tourney this weekend at Eastview High School. Ryan came away with first place, and his first pin of the season! I’m looking forward to watching him wrestle this season. Way to go, Ryan!!
Sincere sympathy to Jean Overby and her family in the loss of Jean’s sister, Alice Berg. Alice passed away on Nov. 3rd, and her funeral will be on Wednesday, Dec. 8th in Wanamingo. It’s tough to lose a sibling, so please take care, Jean.
My friend, Pam Seaser, and I checked out Lacey’s Kitchen and Cocktails on Wednesday night, and it was very good! Great service, food and atmosphere, and it’s so fun to, again, have a nice restaurant in Kenyon.
On Tuesday, Helen, Karen, Annette, Gail and I visited Bachman’s Winter Wonderland. They had so many great gift ideas, as well as decorating ideas for the home. We all found something we just had to have, along with getting some Christmas shopping done. We had lunch at the Edina Grille, and then shopped at the Galleria in Edina. It was a beautiful weather day to get together.
J.B. had a busy week with visitors. On Tuesday, Chuck Clarke stopped by for a nice visit. Chuck and J.B. worked together at Peterson Ford for several years. On Wednesday, Jon Held, Randy Braaten, and Shawn Evans brought a stationary bike for J.B. to use as part of his physical therapy. On Thursday, Bob Murphy stopped by for his holiday lefse and a quick visit. Thanks to everyone for taking time to stop in and visit, and for bringing the stationary bike.
Moland Church Services for the remainder of December are as follows: Dec. 12th, Advent Lay Service with the singing of Christmas Caroles. Dec. 19th – Confirmation and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton at 10:30. Dec. 24th, Christmas Eve, 5 p.m. Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton. Dec. 26th – no Worship Service at Moland.
On Thursday, Dorothy Hoff and I enjoyed a delicious Latin American meal at Nori’s Cuisine in Geneva, yes, Geneva, MN. If you like to try different types of food, this is the spot for you. It was really wonderful and such a cute little place to have lunch.
Dave and Gail Trapp hosted a little get-together at their cute, cozy barn on Thursday evening. The Peters, Davidsons, Overbys and myself had a fun time visiting, playing cards and just enjoying the night. Saturday, I hit the road early and spent the morning with Katie. It was great shopping early without all the typical big crowds on Saturday. We both got some Christmas shopping done, and had time to enjoy lunch at Granite City in Eagan.
On Saturday afternoon, many people enjoyed the Advent by Candlelight at Gol Lutheran Church. The tables in the dining area were decorated beautifully by members of the church, and I was lucky enough to be invited to join Phyllis Derscheid’s table. It was good to join Lynnette LoPresto, as well as other friends. Faye Noble and Bonnie Schuster were also at our table. Music was provided by the Hand Bell Choir of First Lutheran Church, which was lovely. Intern Al Aakre gave an interesting talk on Norwegian Stabbur buildings. He had several pictures of stabbur structures, as well as pictures of the one that he built several years ago. It was a very interesting talk. Karie Aakre also played several Christmas songs on her flute, which was really pretty. Thanks for the fun day!
Maggie and Brennen came over to Julie and Jon’s on Sunday and cooked a duck dinner with all the trimmings. It was such a treat. We also watched the Vikings/Lions game, which didn’t turn out like we all wanted it to, but it was still a fun day.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.