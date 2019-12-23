Happy Birthday this week to my brother-in-law, Jon Broin, and my great-nephew, Tyler Aase, who celebrate their birthdays on Dec. 24. Have a great birthday! Also a special Happy Birthday to Kaylin Hanson, who also celebrated her birthday this week.
There was a gym full of cowgirls and cowboys at the KW Elementary School Christmas Program called “An American Holiday Hoedown” on Monday evening. It was a standing-room-only crowd with performances of holiday songs, as well as the crowd favorite, “Giddy-Up.” Thanks to Amanda for inviting us, and to Autumn and Ari for another fun time. Julie and Maggie attended the program.
On Thursday night, Helen Sathre hosted a Happy Hour at Axel’s in Mendota in honor of her recent retirement. What a great party with family, friends, co-workers and former co-workers there to wish Helen a great retirement. Many accolades, toasts, and best wishes were given to Helen that night, and we all heard what we already knew, that Helen has been an inspiration to everyone who has had the privilege of knowing her and working with her. I especially enjoyed the story of a co-worker, who, when in a tough situation would say to herself “What Would Helen Do?” which would help her make the right decision for that situation. It was a wonderful night to see all of Helen’s family, see some mutual friends, as well as meet some of the people she has worked with over the years! Congrats, Helen! Enjoy being in the “every day’s a Saturday” mode.
On Friday, I visited with Ruth Jacobson at Heritage House. We had a nice visit and it was good to see her. Her room was all decked out in Christmas and holiday decorations, which she just loves. Drop Ruth a Christmas card – she’d love to hear from you.
On Saturday, Gwen Springer, Helen Sathre and I had our annual Christmas get-together. We enjoyed lunch at Lucky 13 in Mendota, and then hit the stores. Missouri Mouse Antiques is always on our list, and that shop never disappoints, as we all found things we just couldn’t live without. We also managed to pick up a few last-minute Christmas gifts!
On Saturday evening, James, Amanda, Ari and Autumn enjoyed Tom and Jerry’s with Julie at the Kenyon VFW. Once again, a large crowd turned out for the event, and the club was decorated so nicely. It was a fun way to start the Christmas Holiday week.
Moland Lutheran Church will have a Christmas Eve Service with Holy Communion at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24. Pastor Jim Rushton will lead the service. On Dec. 29, we will have a 10 a.m. Christmas Carol Service.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.
Merry Christmas to everyone who takes the time to read my column. I hope you have a blessed Christmas celebrating Jesus, who is the best Christmas gift we have ever received.