Chuck and Lori Aase hosted Christmas for the Aase family on Christmas Eve. Their home was decorated just beautifully, and everywhere you looked, it was Christmas. Maddy and Ryan, Julie, Jon, Maggie and Brennen, Krissy, Ron, Brianna, Dylan and Gavin, Bob, David, Lauren, Henry and Calvin, Marlys Severson and I were all there to enjoy the traditional lutefisk and lefse, meatballs, rommegrot, etc. I know it’s not the entire family’s favorite meal, but it wouldn’t be Christmas without it, and we always have plenty of other options to choose from for the non-lutefisk lovers. The three little boys had fun opening up their presents, and we always end the evening with a good game of “Dirty Dice” and rommegrot and other goodies for dessert. Thanks to Chuck and Lori for hosting us this year, and a good time was had by all.
Jon and Jodi Aase, Nick and Tyler hosted their family Christmas at their home on Christmas Eve. Dan and Carol, Chris, Stacy, Camden and Haidyn, Greg, Karyn, Parker and Megan were all there to celebrate the holiday.
On Christmas Day, Dan and Carol had another Christmas celebration at the home of Karyn and Greg in Cottage Grove.
Moland Church had a wonderful Christmas Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve. I always miss this service because it conflicts with our Christmas Eve get-together, but it sounds like it was very, very nice with Pastor Jim Rushton leading the meaningful service, and his wife accompanying on the piano.
Gwen Springer and I enjoyed a get-together at the Kenyon Bar and Grill on Saturday afternoon. It was a good time to catch up over the holidays, and the service and the food were great!
Maggie and Brennen attended the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concert at the X-Cel Center on Saturday night. Maggie said the show was fantastic and they had a great time!
Faye Noble hosted her family for Christmas on Sunday. Mike and Linda, Dylan and Savannah, Mark and Rose, Tera, Ryan and Kainon, and Tracy had a nice Christmas celebration.
Sincere sympathy to the family and many friends of Phyllis Grant. Phyllis passed away and her funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 31, at Gol Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Phyllis was a hoot, and I loved her smile and laugh. I’ve known Phylls since I worked at the Sunset Home when I was in high school, as she was a nurse, usually on the evening shift, with my mom. She was always fun to work with, and I know my mom counted her as one of her best friends at work. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and she is going to be missed by so many people. Julie mentioned Phyllis was one of her best lefse customers in Kenyon. Bless be her memory; I know I’ll never forget Phyllis as she was one of a kind.
On Sunday, January 12, Pastor Matt Larson from the SEMN ELCA Synod will lead us in Worship at 10 a.m. We will also have a potluck lunch, followed by a meeting to further discuss Moland’s future. Bring any ideas or suggestions you have.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.