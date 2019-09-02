Nordic Holiday Customs and Music
On Thursday night, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m., the Kenyon Sons of Norway will host a presentation at First Lutheran Church by Chris Falteisek called “Nordic Holiday Customs and Music.”
The presentation will feature history, stories, pictures and Nordic Christmas songs. Also included will be pictures of Nordic Holiday customs of his family in Norway and Sweden and how these customs have evolved and changed when his ancestors came to America. Falteisek will also include personal compositions and multimedia presentations of his Nordic travels.
All are welcome to attend and enjoy this presentation of Nordic customs by Chris Falteisek, a resident of Hastings, MN.
Oktoberfest
Many people in the world will be heading for Munich, Germany and Oktoberfest which will start on Sept. 14 and end on Oct. 6.
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, the Kenyon Area Historical Society is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration on the grounds of the Gunderson House. This is a party honoring Kenyon residents whose ancestry can be traced back to Germany and those of a different birthright that would like to have fun celebrating German traditions.
All people, whether of German heritage or not, are invited to the festivities on the 14th which will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. Included in the afternoon are food, beer/wine tasting, music, and lawn games.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, sit back and listen to the music of Ray Sands and the Polka Dots who will be playing from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For a $10 meal ticket folks can enjoy a bratwurst or frankfurter, kraut, German potato salad, beans and a glass of 1919 Root Beer.
I thought this posting on social media of an old German proverb was appropriate when talking about beer and wine tasting. The proverb states, “In wine there is wisdom. In beer there is strength. In water there is bacteria.”
Beer tasting tickets are $10 and will include over a dozen different craft beers, cider and German wines from the Millner Heritage Winery of Kimball, MN. A collectible tasting glass is included in the ten dollar charge for the beer, cider and wine tasting.
Beer Tasting tickets and food tickets are available from KAHS board members Rhana Olson, Dan Rechtzigel, Kevin Anderson, Mark Lenway, Cora Lee Monroe, Richard Nystuen, Dianne Wright, Bob Peterson, and Mary Danielson-Gates or at Kenyon City Hall. Tickets will also be available the day of the event at the Gunderson House.
This event is being sponsored in partnership with the Kenyon Municipal Liquor Store.
Hall of Fame
On Sept. 28, 2019, 1952 Wanamingo graduate Roger Hostager and the 1973-74 Wanamingo Girls’ Basketball team will be inducted into the K-W Hall of Fame. Tickets to the Hall of Fame dinner and program are available at the K-W High School office in Kenyon or at the K-W School District office in Wanamingo.
In Nov. 1951, Roger Hostager was a returning letterman from the previous season’s Sub-District Champion. As a co-captain of 1951-1952, Hostager would be counted on for leadership in scoring. He was known for having the ability to shoot with either his right or left hand using a jump shot and his hook shot.
That winter the Bulldogs were a team known as having a brilliant defense, excellent passing and ball handling. Led by Hostager’s scoring the team captured their first HVL Conference Championship.
After winning the District 4 Championship, the Wanamingo team moved on to play in the Region 1 Tournament at the Mayo Civic Auditorium in Rochester.
In the Regional Tournament, Wanamingo defeated Mabel 61-45 with Roger Hostager scoring 44 points. A few evenings later the Bulldogs would play the Austin Packers in the championship game and the right to represent Region 1 in the State Tournament. In a heart breaking 59-55 loss to Austin, Hostager led all scorers with 23 points.
Joel B. Krenz, author of “Gopher State Greatness,” wrote “At Rochester, Roger Hostager, perhaps Southeastern Minnesota’s best player was on target for 44 points as he led tiny Wanamingo by Mabel 61-45 and into the finals against Austin.”
Ove Berven, Austin High School coach, was quoted as saying, “This boy, Hostager, is truly a great one.”
At the conclusion of his high school basketball career Roger Hostager finished with 949 career points.
Hostager continued his education and athletic career at St. Olaf College where he lettered in basketball. Into the 1980s he continued to play basketball on a church recreational team in Cottage Grove, MN.
After a 31-year career with the atate of Minnesota Roger Hostager retired in 1996 and enjoyed a retirement of 11 years until passing from cancer in 2007.
In 1972, the Congress passed the Educational Amendments which included a section known as Title IX which assured equality for girls to play interscholastic athletics. The fall of 1973, a group of young women represented Wanamingo High School as the first girls’ basketball team to play during the Title IX era.
The 1973-74 team finished the season as Wasioja Conference Champions with one loss to Hayfield by the score of 43-42. The season concluded with a 52-6 victory over Goodhue.
Book sale
The Kenyon Public Library Rose Fest Book Sale is continuing at the library. All items left from the original book sale are now 10 cents. For people who enjoy reading, this is an excellent opportunity to buy some good reading material for those upcoming winter evenings.