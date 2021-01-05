Rev. Herman "Ham" A. Muus
A "Remembering" article in the Minneapolis Star Tribune this past week caught my attention.
What created the extra interest was the person being remembered was Herman "Ham" Muus, Lutheran minister.
The name Muus is well documented in this area with Rev. B. J. Muus coming here from Norway in the mid-1800s as the minister to the Norwegians in Minnesota. Many of the Evangelical Lutheran Churches in this area were organized by Muus, and he is also given credit for starting St. Olaf Academy, which is now St. Olaf College.
Ham's grandfather was Nils Muus, the oldest son of Rev. B. J. and Oline Muus, who, after growing up in the Holden area, moved around to various towns in northern Minnesota until finally settling in Floodwood. There he established himself as the president of the local bank until he passed away in 1932. Nils' funeral was held at Holden with burial in the church cemetery.
The Rev. Herman Muus, Ham's father, was a minister in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Ham attended St. Olaf College, graduating in 1951. In 1971, he was in the inaugural class of the St. Olaf Athletic Hall of Fame, recognized for his tennis, basketball, and baseball achievements.
According to his wife Pearl, Muus said he had a H.A.M. ministry; he explained, "This is a "hang-around ministry." That is where you meet the people on the street, where they are at."
Living true to his nickname, while attending Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Ham was part of a group of seminarians who assisted in keeping a gospel mission church going in north Minneapolis. The renovation of an old hotel on Plymouth Avenue became the Plymouth Christian Youth Center, with Ham being its first director.
In 1956, the Plymouth Christian Youth Center purchased land, Muus and Bob Evans co-founded the Wilderness Canoe Base on the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness border. During the first few years, 120 boys, mainly from the Red Wing Boys School, experienced the wilderness.
The camp hosts canoe camping trips and work-service trips for youth, which today come from Minneapolis and St. Paul's inner city to be introduced to the Boundary Waters.
Much like his great grandfather, Ham Muus was a visionary thinker. In the obituary, retired Bishop Peter Rogness said, "Muus taught me that faith was not something that was simply believed, it was lived, and lived largely for the sake of other people."
Name that plow
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, borrowing an idea used in Scotland, is having a contest to name eight snowplows. Who knows, we may see Lee Skillestad, local snowplow driver for MnDOT, in a plow with a name on it.
Minnesotans have until Jan. 22, 2021, to submit names using the MnDOT website. Officials are looking for creative, witty puns and fun ideas for the contest.
The best names will be shared in February for the public to vote on their favorites.
Some suggestions I have seen include Superspreader, Ron Ploward, Kent Brrrbek, Justin Moresnow, Plow Bunyan, Mississippi Shiver, Sleet Martha's, Duck, duck, gray truck, Bobsled Dylan, and Snowvid-19.
It is only a matter of time before MNDOT follows Scotland's lead and names their entire fleet of plows. In my mind, there is one obvious choice for the fleet, The Mighty Trucks.
Jamie Hiner creations
About six years ago, Jamie Hiner, K-W and Gustavus Adolphus College graduate started a new company called Jamie Hiner Creations, which showcases his photography skills as art.
From his Jamie Hiner Creations webpage, he says, "How you crop it, what you focus on, what angle you shoot at, how you edit-all drastically influence the perspective. That is the beauty of art, because you can use your own technique/viewpoint in many different ways to take something that is bland and transform it into something that is fascinating."
Jamie has had the opportunity to travel the world, taking photographs and videos, which are outstanding pieces of art. Many of these images are available for sale on the web page store.
One video that I enjoyed was catching the monster muskie on Lake of the Woods with his brother Evan reeling in the big fish and then releasing it back into the water.
Two decades in
Twenty years ago, we had just turned over to a new millennium, and during that time, many of us were challenged on what to call the first 10 years.
Growing up in the fifties, sixties, seventies, eighties, and nineties was easy. Most people in North America settled on the term "the aughts" from 2000 to 2009. Some English-speaking countries called them the "noughties."
The 2010 to 2019 years were even more difficult. Suggestions included the "teens," "the teenies," "the tens," and "the ten-sions." So far, none of those ideas have secured enough support in everyday use to lay claim to the name of this era.
Like many things involving a decision, people had ten years and still cannot decide what to call the last decade.