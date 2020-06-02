Happy Birthday to David Derscheid, Christine Behne, Jim Behne and Vera Scheer. Have a great day everyone.
A special Happy Birthday to our Uncle Philip Ause, who is celebrating his 90th birthday on Tuesday. Happy birthday! He will be having a small family get-together to celebrate this milestone.
Congratulations to Jim and William Behne who both graduated with high distinction from Riverland Technical College in Owatonna last week. Way to go guys!
The kitchen staff at the Kenyon Senior Living held a going away party for co-worker, Leora, who is moving out of Minnesota. The party was held at the Depot Park which allowed for excellent social distancing. Leora’s family was there, as were Christina, Amanda, Rochelle and Julie. Also present were Lyle Canton and Cuds Canton who helped wish Leora good luck in the Pacific northwest! She will be missed by her co-workers.
A steady stream of cars, golf carts and casual walkers cruised past the McDonald’s house to wish Mike “Mac” a Happy 70th birthday last week. Happy Birthday, Mac! I hope your birthday was unforgettable.
Marlys Syverson and Julie enjoyed a cup of good McDonald’s coffee and a long overdue visit on Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Park in Northfield. It was a beautiful morning to get together and catch up.
Helen Sathre, Gwen Springer and I enjoyed spending Thursday afternoon together to celebrate Gwen’s and my recent birthdays. It was so nice to get together in person, and we enjoyed a beautiful afternoon on Gwen’s deck.
Julie and Maggie visited with Jim, Amanda and the kiddos on Sunday afternoon at their house. We got a chance to see the incubator full of duck eggs, which will hopefully hatch in the next few days. Here’s hoping they have a successful hatch, because baby ducklings are the cutest thing!
Chuck and Lori Aase visited at the farm on Friday morning bringing some extra flowers for me to plant and, as usual, Chuck likes to take some good Moland dirt back to his garden in Prior Lake. Bob and Chuck had a fun time catching up on each other’s fishing trips, and Lori and I had a good visit as well.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.