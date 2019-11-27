Blood Drive
During this season of giving people have the opportunity to give a special gift during the next blood drive which will be held Monday at St. Michael’s Guild Hall from 1 to 7 p.m.
Holiday Concert
On Monday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. the Kenyon-Wanamingo Symphonic Band, Knights Ensemble and Chorale present a winter/holiday concert in the K-W High School Auditorium.
People look forward to hearing the high quality of music performed by these high school musical groups.
The band will be performing the familiar Christmas Carols of “Mary’s Little Boy Child,” and a version of “Away in the Manger” that was composed by Chip Davis for Mannheim Steamroller. The percussion section will be featured in an arrangement of “The Little Drummer Boy.”
As always director Claire Larson challenges the band students with unfamiliar Christmas Songs. This year one of those songs is “On This Day Earth Shall Ring” from Gustav Holst’s Winter Suite. The other is “Russian Christmas Music” based on liturgical music of the Eastern Orthodox Church.
After intermission the Knights Ensemble will open the second half of the concert performing traditional holiday carols and one special piece called “Aurora Borealis,” a reflection of the Northern Lights in Alaska.
The Chorale will open with an arrangement by the acapella group Pentatonix, followed by new rhythmic arrangement of “Veni, Veni Emmanuel.” Numerous soloists will be featured in the “Calypso Carol,” and the audience will have an opportunity to sing along while the Chorale sings “Night of Silence/Silent Night.” For the finale Director Stephanie Schumacher will invite K-W choir alumni to the stage and join in the singing of “Carol of the Bells.”
During intermission of the concert, a silent auction will be held to benefit K-W band and choir students who will be traveling to Nashville in March. Auction items will include unique handcrafted items and holiday goodies. 100% of the proceeds will go assisting students with the cost of the trip.
Bill Edelbach
Greg Canton contacted me with information of the passing of Bill Edelbach, age 88 of Kellogg, MN. Many local people will remember seeing Edelbach’s old red pick-up filled with sweet corn and other produce parked down on the corner of Main Street and Hwy. 56.
In 2017, Terri Malloy did a front page Leader article about Edelbach who sold sweet corn and other produce in Kenyon since the late 1940s until 2017. He got started coming to Kenyon to sell sweet corn after talking to a neighbor who came to sell melons.
I often wondered how he made the trip to Kenyon and home again in his pick-up that looked like it could maybe get down to the end of Main Street before stalling.
Canton said he told Edelbach he should get a new truck. Edelbach’s reply was people would not stop if they saw a fancy new truck sitting there with corn to sell.
The quality of his produce was excellent and I think people would stop no matter what type of vehicle Bill Edelbach drove.
The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon
On Saturday evening, we had the pleasure of attending the K-W Theater’s production of “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon.”
The cast members enjoyed acting in the parody of Christmas movies that are broadcast on the Hallmark Channel.
In melodrama style narrators Belle Patterson and Lucas Brezina kept the audience involved by prompting “Oohs” and “Aahs” at appropriate times during the play.
Many of the actors have participated in the K-W Middle School plays which gave them a positive stage experience and confidence to continue on in the theater program.
Nyckelharpa
At the last Sons of Norway meeting Marilyn McGriff entertained members and visitors with comedy and music played on a Nyckelharpa which is sometimes called a Swedish key fiddle.
A traditional Swedish instrument, the nyckelharpa has been played for more than 600 years. The instrument has 16 strings, three melody strings with wooden keys that slide under the strings and one string that has no keys. The other 12 strings are not played with the bow, but are considered sympathetic vibration strings.
Players hold the short bow in their right hand and use their left hand to push the keys to create the musical sound.
When asked about where she would take her instrument if it were in need of repair, McGriff explained there was a craftsman in Eau Claire who was a professional nyckelharpa fabricator.
To purchase a new instrument would be an investment of about $5,000.
Besides entertaining with music, McGriff told a variety of Scandinavian based stories and jokes.