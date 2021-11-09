The Kenyon Area Historical Society (KAHS) Christmas ornament is now available for purchase.
This ornament is the fourth in a series of limited-edition ornaments sold by KAHS. The first ornament was a winter scene of the Gunderson House, the second one had a picture of the original Kenyon City Hall, and a view of the 1915 Kenyon High School was on the third ornament.
A summer picture of the Gunderson House, taken by Randy Van De Loo using a drone camera, adorns the 2021 ornament.
Ornaments are for sale at the cost of $18 and are available at Kenyon City Hall, State Farm Insurance, D&S Banner or by contacting Kevin Anderson at 507-789-6835.
“The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens”
This Friday and Saturday the K-W Theatrical Department performs a hilarious murder mystery titled “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens.”
The play opens with Walter, the playwright’s alter ego, introducing the audience to Edward Worthington’s relatives, business associates, and household staff, most of whom want to see Worthington dead.
The first act explains the motive each cast member has for killing the millionaire. Throughout the Second Act, audience members are asked to participate in the investigation of who murdered Worthington. The killer is identified at the end of the play.
Jeff Wallager
“Christ in Our Home” is a devotional booklet published quarterly by Augsburg Fortress and distributed to ELCA church members. The writers of the devotions are current rostered ELCA ministers and laypeople.
In the October, November, and December issue, Jeff Wallager wrote the readings for November 16-30.
Wallager, a 1992 graduate of K-W High School, lives in Anoka and serves as a chaplain supervisor for CentraCare in St. Cloud Before moving to Anoka, he was a parish minister in Dodge Center and Owatonna.
Volleyball
Since volleyball became an interscholastic sport almost 50 years ago, Kenyon and Kenyon-Wanamingo have had very competitive teams led by outstanding coaches. The program’s first coach was Hall of Fame Coach Diane Nikunen, who established Kenyon early on as a force to be reckoned with in volleyball.
This year’s K-W volleyball team again made a strong showing in tournament play, losing to Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A finals. It has been an enjoyable fall watching teams from the K-W program play a competitive schedule, and I look forward to next season. The tentacles of Kenyon and Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball alumni stretch far and wide.
The Cannon Falls Bombers, Section 1AA Champion, are coached by Missy Wickum Huseth, a 1989 graduate of Kenyon High School. As a high school player, Wickum was a member of the KHS 1986 team that placed fourth in the state tournament. The team again advanced to the state tournament in her senior year, bringing back the Consolation trophy.
Cannon Falls team members Jaci Winchell, Karsyn Winchell, Lauren Johnson and Kyra Schoenfelder all have mothers who played for K-W.
Kyra Schoenfelder, daughter of 1999 K-W alum Emily Schreiber Schoenfelder and granddaughter of Dave and Pat Schreiber, of Kenyon, is a junior defensive specialist.
Lauren Johnson’s mother is the former Liselle Lehman, an All-Conference Volleyball player and a 1992 K-W graduate. Johnson, a senior, is listed as an outside hitter and defensive specialist on the Bomber roster. Lauren’s grandparents are Kaia and Larry Lehman of Kenyon. Larry indicated he would be missing his annual deer hunting trip to central Minnesota to see his only granddaughter play in the volleyball tournament.
Dan and Shari Quam saw more than their share of volleyball games last weekend. On Friday night, granddaughter Mara Quam, daughter of Jason Quam, played her final home match for Minnesota State University, Mankato. Saturday morning Josie Quam, a K-W team member, played in the Section 1A Championship game. Later in the day, on Saturday, granddaughters Jaci and Karsyn Winchell, daughters of Jamie Quam Winchell, helped Cannon Falls defeat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3-0 to advance to the state tournament.
Cannon Falls was seeded number two in the AA State Tournament and will play Hawley in the first round at the Xcel Center in St. Paul.
Also playing in the Section AA Championship game for Z-M, Addie Voxland, daughter of Jenny and Collins Voxland, and granddaughter of Paul Voxland.
New Prague junior and middle hitter Claire Baribeau is the daughter of Beth Hiner Baribeau and the granddaughter of Jean Hiner and the late Dr. Jim Hiner. Beth, a member of the 1979 Kenyon High School State Tournament team, was a two-time all-conference team member before playing for four years at the University of Minnesota. While playing for the Gophers, she earned four letters and was named a co-captain her senior year.
Jean Hiner watched the New Prague sectional championship game on a livestream, but on Wednesday, she will be at the Xcel Center to see Claire’s number three seeded Trojans play Chisago Lakes.
Veterans Day (Armistice Day)
On Thursday, Americans will again commemorate the armed service members. Originally Veterans Day was known as Armistice Day, a time to remember the end of the Great War in 1918.
The following account about the Armistice comes from “The Stars and Stripes” newspaper of Friday, Nov. 15, 1918.
“At the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th-month, hostilities came to a cease from Switzerland to the sea. From the wireless station on the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the incredulous news came from Marshal Foch to stop firing at the stroke of eleven.
“At the stroke of 11, the cannon stopped, rifles dropped, and machine guns grew still. After all of that, a strange silence followed that lasted a few seconds. Then came the uproar of relief and jubilance with the tooting of horns, shrieking of whistles, such a shouting of voices as the earth is not likely to hear again in our day and generation.”
Unfortunately, we have continued to have hostilities between countries. There have been numerous memorials erected for people who have served in the military. Perhaps the most significant monument is the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that remembers all the soldiers who died in war and never came home.
The theme for Veterans Day 2021 is centered on the centennial celebration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Tomb was dedicated on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1921, with the burial of an unknown service member from World War I.
Over the last one hundred years, additional unknowns have been buried at the Tomb. The memorial has become a place of reflection on service, courage, sacrifice, and mourning.
Let us return to the tradition of at eleven o’clock in the morning on Nov. 11; the people pause for a minute to remember soldiers, sailors, and airmen and women who have passed.