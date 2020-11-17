Luther Women’s cross country
For the only time, this season all of the teams in the American Rivers Conference competed at the same time at the conference championship held at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
As a team, the Luther Women’s team finished in fourth place with junior Lauren Berg, a K-W graduate, finishing 40th with a time of 25:35.
All of the conference meets this year were triangulars due to the COVID. In three of the meets, Berg finished in the top ten runners.
K-W honors veterans
The usual Veterans Day programs held by veterans from the Kenyon and Wanamingo area at the K-W Elementary School and K-W Middle/High School did not take place. Over the years, these programs have given the students at all levels of learning an opportunity to see veterans perform flag presentations and hear talks about what a veteran is.
Students at the K-W Elementary offered their thanks to veterans in various ways that could be seen on a YouTube video. The kindergarteners opened the video with a heartfelt rendition of the Pledge of Allegiance. Poems were recited by first, second and third graders, with the fourth graders reading “I Am an American” and “Thank a Veteran.”
K-W Chorale director Stephanie Schumacher explained that the Chorale made the YouTube video on Friday, Nov. 6, the last day before the students had to return to online learning due to the virus.
The Chorale performed an abbreviated program outside the main entrance to the building under warm, clear, blue skies with the United States flag rippling in the background. The singers of Group B sang an excellent rendition of “God Bless America.” A slide show followed created by the seventh and eighth-grade choir members with the Chorale for 2018 singing “Song for the Unsung Hero” in the back.
Cookie and Treats Sale (Cookie Walk)
This year’s Kenyon Area Historical Society’s annual cookie sale on Dec. 5 will take on a different look this year.
To comply with COVID restrictions, there will be two options for people to participate in the Cookie and Treats Sale.
The first way is to place a preorder of cookies to be picked up on the date of the sale. For information about preordering cookies, contact Cora Lee Monroe at 789-6399 or Debb Paquin 507-838-2632.
The other way is to schedule an appointed time between 9 a.m. and noon on Dec. 5 to purchase cookies. Using this procedure will limit the number of people inside the Gunderson House at one time. For people choosing this option, masks, sanitizing and gloves will be required. To schedule an appointed time, contact Cora Lee Monroe at 789-6399 or Debb Paquin at 507-838-2632.
There will not be an open house with tours of the Gunderson House this year.
For more information on the Cookie Sale, check the Kenyon Area Historical Society Facebook page.
KAHS Christmas Ornament
All of the 2020 limited edition Kenyon Area Historical Society Christmas ornaments have been sold. The KAHS would like to thank all of those who purchased ornaments this fall. The money raised will be used to help to maintain the Gunderson House.
The KAHS board is looking forward to 2021, when Kenyon’s history may be celebrated through the Cemetery Walk and the Sale of ornaments. Also, with activities at the Gunderson House like Octoberfest and the cookie walk. The board continues to explore other ways to commemorate Kenyon’s past.
Father Joncas
Last week, Father Michael Joncas, an artist in residence at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, was interviewed by television stations and newspapers in the metro area after President-elect Biden’s reference to Joncas’ hymn “On Eagles Wings.”
There have been K-W graduates who attended St. Thomas that had the privilege of being in one of Joncas’ classes. They referred to him as being humble and an excellent professor who was dedicated to his students.
This past March, as the spread of COVID-19 was forcing people to stay home, Joncas wrote a prayer-like song titled “Shelter Me” to help people during this time of uncertainty. According to Joncas’s interview, the song is a paraphrase of Psalm 23, which is beloved in Jewish and Christian traditions.
Numerous individuals and groups have made videos of this song available on YouTube; the one I enjoy the most is Spiritu’s interpretation of “Shelter Me.”
Junior High Knowledge Bowl
Coach Darin Walling of the K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl shared that the season started this past week after a delay of more than a month.
According to Walling, “The first Virtual Junior High Knowledge Bowl meet of the season took place Thursday, Nov. 12. The virtual meet took place with students using Discord (a group chatting app that uses voice chat and text messaging) from their location (at home) as a coach read the questions aloud on voice chat. The team spokesperson could then respond either with a verbal or typed answer on Discord. Students did this along with another form of voice chat, such as a phone call, Snapchat, Google Meet, etc. so they could discuss answers privately within their team before the spokesperson gave the team answer back to the coach over Discord.”
The K-W Black team finished in first place, with the K-W Red team finishing in third place.
The teams are hoping to be able to compete again in December.