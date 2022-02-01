Happy Birthday wishes to Rosemary Flom and Allen Anderson who are celebrating their birthdays this week.
Moland Church Services for the next few weeks are as follows: Sunday, Feb. 6, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship with Holy Communion with Pastor Deborah Lyanga leading us. Sunday, Feb. 13 – no worship at Moland. Sunday, Feb. 20, Sunday School at 9:30 followed by Worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Barb Streed. We will also have a potluck that day. Please plan to attend.
I had a chance to introduce my friend, Twylah Ottman, to Area 57 on Tuesday. She really enjoyed it and said “I’ll be back here.” We also got to chit chat with Steve and Jim Sviggum, who were out for lunch with their mom, Bev.
Sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Sue Finnesgard Tomisch who passed away last week at her home. Sue graduated from KHS with the Class of 1971, and I remember her during high school as being such a nice person. She will be sadly missed by her husband, Jack, and their children and grandchildren, as well as her mom, Maxine, and brothers Bob and Jim and their families. Keep all of your wonderful memories close to your heart.
On Friday, Julie, Maggie, and I, along with the Wagner family enjoyed “Dance Party Reunion – Buddy Holly and Friends” at the Paradise Center for the Arts. It was a great show with lots of great songs and stories about Buddy Holly’s career and last concert at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. There was a whole lot of dancing going on, both young and old enjoyed dancing at the front of the stage. Madrox, Autumn, and Ariana kept Julie and Maggie busy dancing! It was a really fun and entertaining evening.
On Saturday, Julie, Maggie and I attended Ryan’s wrestling tourney at the beautiful Prior Lake High School. Ryan won both of his matches by pins, so that was a lot of fun to see. We’re looking forward to seeing him wrestle more this winter. Good job, Ryan!
The VFW hosted the Annual Ham and Turkey Dinner Fundraiser for the Legion Baseball Team on Saturday night. The meal was delicious and enjoyed by lots of people, so kudos to the kitchen crew and the players who were helping in the dining room. We also saw a lot of takeouts go out the door, so I hope they made a lot of money for the team.
We lost a very special Moland guy this week. Ronald Lurken passed away on Thursday at Brookdale of Faribault. Ronald was a great neighbor and he and Marlene were such good friends of my mom and dad. A private family service was held at Moland on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and plans are for a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Ronald is going to be missed by all of his family. He was a one-of-a kind, good guy who was very proud of his family. Rest in peace, Ronald.
On Sunday, Kim Bakken and I enjoyed catching up and having lunch at Lacey’s. Fun place to have a good lunch.
Attention: Class of 1972. We’re in the early stages of planning our 50th (Ouch!) Class Reunion this summer. The date has been set for Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Holden Park, so mark your calendars. Also, if you have a sibling who graduated in 1972, but lives outside the area, please let them know about the reunion. We are attempting to inform people on Facebook, but we know not everyone is on Facebook, so, again, if you have a sibling or friend from the Class of 1972, please let them know, and contact either myself, Bob Peterson or Dave/Gail Trapp so we can get their e-mail address, phone number or mailing address. Thanks!
Wow – the Chiefs got beat after that stunning win last week over the Bills. I thought they should have kicked a field goal at the end of the first half rather than trying for a touchdown, which would have maybe changed the outcome of the game. Oh well, congrats to the Bengals. At press time, the Rams and San Francisco game was just beginning.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.