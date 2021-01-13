Junior High Knowledge Bowl
On Wednesday, the K-W Junior High Knowledge Bowl team’s season came to an end in the subregion tournament when they finished in 12th place.
This season has been a challenging year for the team and coach, Darin Walling, with practices and competition having to be done in the online format.
Team members Lilianna Wood, Emma Wood, Elsie Braaten, Ben Short and Riley Huschle need to be commended for working through the adversity presented to them this year.
Can I take a mulligan?
Many years ago, when I played golf, I soon learned what a mulligan was and often took one. For those who are not familiar with this term, it is a free shot given to a golfer in informal play when the previous shot was poorly played.
Less than two weeks ago, many individuals were excited to see the end of 2020. These people were tired of the pandemic and the negative politics in the United States.
That was before it was announced that we have three new strains of COVID, and in the United States we are averaging 4,000 deaths per day due to the virus.
The political divisiveness has gotten worse with an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The president and vice president are not talking and there is talk of invoking the 25th Amendment with a possible impeachment.
While we cannot take a mulligan and get a do-over at the beginning of 2021, we can do better and make the next 352 days more satisfying.
Good things do happen
Our youngest citizens often show us that good things do happen no matter what kind of week is taking place in the bigger world. An elementary school principal in Utah shared an example of this.
On Tuesday, the principal received a text that a young father of two students in the elementary school had passed away due to the effects of COVID-19.
While wondering what the school family could do to help these people, he found out they needed a new washer and dryer. In his opinion, this was a lasting way to assist a family who had lost so much.
Wednesday morning, he sent out a simple email to parents from the school, asking if they could raise enough money to buy the best washer and dryer possible. One hour later, they had received more than enough to make the purchase, and the money kept coming.
The next morning, two boys came into the office with a jar filled with money. The boys explained the container of cash was a Christmas gift from their grandpa, who told them the money was not for them but that they should find someone who needed it more than them and give it away. The boys used the money to donate to the washer/dryer fund.
A few minutes later, a kindergartner came in with her teacher, who told the principal the student had something for him. The girl laid an envelope on his desk containing $2.25 ($2 from the student and 25 cents from her younger sister).
The small good things in our world are often the most impactful.
Days in Infamy
On Thursday during my walk, my mind was on what occurred in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. People were saying that Jan. 6, 2021, will be a day that will live in infamy. In our country’s history, we have had other days of infamy.
The one day that immediately comes to mind is President Franklin Roosevelt’s speech to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. United States citizens joined together in the common cause of defeating the Axis Powers, and because of that unity, the Allies were victorious in World War II.
On Nov. 22, 1963, many people can remember where they were when the news came that President Kennedy had been assassinated. The world was shocked that this could happen in the United States. For a time, the country’s citizens came together to help our country through a difficult time.
When the planes hit the World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon and the one intended for the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., crashed into a field in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001, once again the country was united. A K-W kindergartner told Mrs. Fleming, his teacher, “Those bad guys should have a time out.”
As I continued my walk, I thought how scary and disappointing the national Capitol’s storming was. Our country has been through many difficult times, and when these instances happen, we have been fortunate to come out as a stronger nation. Hopefully, that will happen after the latest day in infamy.