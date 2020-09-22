Happy birthday this week to Henry Skluzacek and Nicole Behne who will be celebrating this week. Have a great birthday!
Happy anniversary to my nephew and his wife, Brandon and Auntonya Aase, who celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on Sept. 24. Congratulations!
The funeral service for David Redfield will be held on Friday, September 25, at 4:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Nerstrand. Visitation is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. David passed away in March.
I made a trip to the apple orchards in Faribault on Wednesday. They have a great selection of apples and I was told the crop has been really good so far. I invited my good friend, Twylah Ottman of Owatonna, for lunch on Thursday, so I made an apple pie for dessert, which turned out pretty well.
Thank goodness for ready-made pie crust!
On Saturday, Krissy and I met in Faribault for breakfast and then did a little shopping at the Farmer’s Market. Again, there were a lot of vendors with homemade goodies and home-grown veggies. I grabbed a container of homemade horseradish, which is really good, as well as a couple of nice tomatoes and a cantaloupe. Marlys Syverson – I thought of you on Saturday, because the guy with the chocolate covered jalapenos was there. A few years ago when we were selling at the market, I bought one, and I think Kim had one too and they were delicious, so I bought of the candies for Marlys, but it happened to be a very, very hot jalapeno, and the look on her face was priceless. I believe the Farmer’s Market will run through the end of October, so you still have a chance to pick up some great produce, including the chocolate-covered jalapenos!
Moland will have Worship Services, potluck and game night on Saturday, Sept. 26, beginning at 5 p.m., so plan to attend and bring a dish to pass. There will be no Worship Service on Sunday, Sept. 27. The Moland Church Council will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at the church.
Lynn and Megan Koehler were Sunday afternoon visitors at Faye’s house. Megan was home from college in Alexandria, so it was fun to hear how her classes are going so far.
Bob pretty much finished up his tomatoes and peppers this week with a big batch of salsa, so I’m putting my canning stuff away for another year. I’m planning to buy canning jar lids whenever I see them this winter, so we don’t run into the same problem next year with no lids on the store shelves!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.