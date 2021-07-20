Happy birthday this week to my niece, Anna Vangsness, who celebrates her birthday July 21. Have a great day, Anna.
Julie and Maggie took the Wagner kiddos tubing down the Cannon River at Welch on Tuesday afternoon. It was a perfect day to be on the water, and the kids had a great time. Thanks to Autumn for being our captain and navigating and guiding us through the rapids. Good job, Autumn.
Julie, Maggie, and Holly Lexvold enjoyed the Annual Fourth of July Parade in Wanamingo. All the kids got full bags of candy, and it was a fun parade. Later that day, Julie and Maggie went to Amanda and James’ for a bon fire and fireworks. The guys did a real good job. They are planning to stock up for next year.
Mike and Linda Noble were Wednesday visitors at Faye Noble’s.
Jason Albright hosted a small get-together at his home for Leora Duggar. Leora worked in the kitchen at the Sunset Home for years before relocating to Oregon. Rochelle, Bonnie, Christina, Amanda, along with AL, Cuds, James, Rick, and Maggie were there. It was really great to see Leora again.
On Wednesday, a few of the class of 1972 surprised Dar Dale at the Bourbon Butcher in Farmington.
Dar was visiting Bruno and his family for a couple of days, and Bruno got the great idea to meet for supper. Jeff and Karen, Helen and I were free that night, so we went and the best time ever surprising Dar, and he was surprised! Thanks to Bruno for organizing this little get-together and we’ll sure try to do something like that again.
Julie and Maggie enjoyed wood fire pizza at Berne last Wednesday. Jim and Amanda happened to be there too, so we all enjoyed the entertainment of “After School Special” and “J.T. and the Gunslingers.”
Moland Church Services for this week are Saturday, worship at 5 p.m. followed by potluck and then family game night. No worship Sunday. We will have a council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
On Friday, a group of former Owatonna Clinic employees got together for lunch at Spare Time Bowling Alley in Owatonna. There were 10 of us, and we had a great time talking about the good old days at the clinic where we had so much fun, but still got our work done! Many of these ladies have been to Las Vegas together on several occasions, so we had a lot of fun memories to share. Judy Mork Johnson came the furthest distance — from Stillwater — and it was so good to see her. After we left the restaurant, a few of us weren’t quite done talking yet, so we met at Rita Ellingsen’s house.
Julie, Maggie, Boz and Dave, along with others, enjoyed a pool party at Mary Hanson’s home Saturday afternoon. It was a perfect day to be poolside and listen to some good music. Mary served a wonderful lunch, and a good time was enjoyed by all.
The cukes are coming, the cukes are coming! Bob picked a dishpan full of beautiful cukes Sunday, so I made a batch of Sister Mary Generose’s bread and butter pickles. They’re delicious!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.