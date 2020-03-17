Happy birthday to my nephew, David Aase, who celebrated his birthday on March 11. Hope you had a fun day, David. Also happy birthday to Faye Noble, John Arndt and Susan Anderson who have their special day this week. Have a piece of cake for me!
Bob Aase and Donny Gates spent a few days at Cass Lake visiting Rick Gates and doing some ice fishing. Bob caught some rainbow trout on Lake Benjamin, and Donny was the crappie king on Walker Bay catching several nice fish. The guys enjoyed really nice weather while they were up north. They returned home on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Helen Sathre, Karen Davidson, Annette Peters, Gail Trapp and I enjoyed “The Dixie Swim Club” at the Old Log Theater in Excelsior. The play tells a story of five college swim teammates who reunite each August at the same cottage in the North Carolina Outer Banks. The plan spans a period of 30 years, and it was really good. We enjoyed having lunch at Coalition in downtown Excelsior, and even had time to do a little shopping in some of the cute stores there, including The General Store, where we all came away with something fun. Thanks for setting up the fun day, Helen, and we’ll do it again soon!
Greg, Karyn, Parker and Megan Jeseritz returned home after spending a week in Anna Marie Island, Florida. It looks like they had a great time relaxing on the beach in the beautiful Florida weather.
Sincere sympathy to my brother-in-law, Ron Mills, on the unexpected death of his sister, Kim Mills Morrison, last Wednesday. A celebration of Kim’s life will take place on Wednesday, March 18, at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Bloomington at 11 a.m. Kim is also survived by her mom, Karen Mills, daughter Natasha, son Danny, and two grandchildren, Andrew and Maia Morrison. Kim was such a good soul who loved her family and friends. She will be missed by so many people.
Thank you to everyone who came to Moland’s Turkey Dinner on Sunday. We had a good turn-out, and everyone enjoyed a delicious meal of turkey and all the fixings, followed by a fun silent and live auction. Thanks, again, for our wonderful bidders, who bid with their hearts! It was so good to see Faye Noble at the dinner, so thanks to Mark and Rose for bringing her to church. Faye is celebrating her birthday this week so give her a call or drop her a card in the mail. Thank you to everyone who helped on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday preparing for this dinner. Like I always say, it’s a lot of work, but also a lot of fun to work with your church family for a good cause. Pastor Jim Rushton, who lead us in worship, and wife, Jeannine, stayed for the dinner and really enjoyed it.
Reminder next weekend we will have Saturday evening Worship followed by a potluck and game night. No church services on Sunday, March 22.
We are still planning on having our Annual Men’s Pancake Dinner on Sunday, April 5, unless the coronavirus changes our mind. Further information will follow.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.
Needs tagline here.