The United States Congress established Patriot Day on Dec. 18, 2001, to remember those injured or who died during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
This year the Kenyon VFW and Color Guard put together a program to honor the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 and the veterans who fought in the war on terror.
Members of the K-W High School Chorale opened the program with the singing of the national anthem. Under the direction of vocal music teacher Stephanie Schumacher, those students who took time on a Saturday morning to participate in this particular program were Brady Bauer, Elliot Olson, Sydney Sundin, Sophia Culuris, Rachel Nesseth, and Arin Kyllo. This group also sang “Amazing Grace” during the wreath-laying ceremony.
Former Minnesota Speaker of the House Steve Sviggum gave the main address where he talked about finding balance in our lives related to remembering those memories of Sept. 11.
During his remarks, veteran Mike McDonald commented on how Sept. 11 was “The creation of a new group of heroes.”
Kenyon Fire Department Chief Lee Skillestad and Kenyon Police Chief Jeff Sjoblom raised flags to honor local firefighters and police officers.
The program concluded with Arin Kyllo beautifully playing taps and a rifle salute from Color Guard members.
Things have come full circle with Arin playing taps. Twenty years ago, at a Patriot Day program held at the K-W Elementary School, Mandy Lunde, Arin’s mother, sang an excellent rendition of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”
Billy Dyrdahl’s excellent sound system helped make the program meaningful to those in attendance.
Mariah Jacobsen
On the front page of the Sept. 10 edition of the Minneapolis Star Tribune was an article about Mariah Jacobsen and her connection to the Sept. 11 attack.
Jacobsen, an attorney, lives in Northfield and is married to Kenyon native David Jacobsen, also an attorney . The Jacobsens have three children, Rory, 7, and 5-year-old twin daughters Reese and Quinn.
Author Reid Forgrave explained that as an infant, Mariah was adopted. When she turned 19, Mariah obtained her birth certificate from the Minnesota Department of Health and learned that her biological father was Thomas Edward Burnett Jr., of Bloomington.
Burnett was one of those on Flight 93 who declared, “Do something,” as they charged the cockpit on Flight 93, forcing it to crash into a field in Pennsylvania.
Playing in the band
K-W Instrumental director, Claire Larson, has a unique and effective way of introducing beginning band students to the process of learning to play an instrument.
Through the direction of K-W Band section leaders, the new musicians learned how to put their instruments together and play three notes to make music.
I remember those first days of group band 60 years ago. A band director teaching beginners to play an instrument has to have the patience of Job when working with learners at this level. The squawks and squeals coming from those instruments must be almost like fingernails on a chalkboard to a music teacher.
It is impressive how fast Ms. Larson brings those beginners along and can play recognizable songs in a short period of time.
One thing about playing in the band is that every member is an essential cog in creating music.
This activity has everyone participating, and no one is sitting on the bench.
I am looking forward to hearing the bands of all levels at K-W performing during this school year.
Kenyon area intern
Al Aakre is the new Kenyon ELCA area intern. While Aakre is a familiar last name in the Kenyon area, Al is not sure if he is related to any local Aakres.
He grew up in the LaCrosse, Wisconsin, area, graduating from Holmen High School. Educators are part of Aakre’s heritage as both of his parents were elementary school teachers.
Aakre did his undergraduate work at Luther College, where he majored in history. He says he has often felt a call to the ministry, but it was at Luther that he moved on that feeling and, after graduating, began studying at Luther Seminary in St. Paul.
Kari, Aakre’s wife, is completing her English education degree from Luther and will be doing her student teaching this fall in the Rochester district.
The couple were married in June 2021 and have spent the summer in the St. Cloud area, where he worked as a temporary chaplain at the Veterans Administration Medical Center.
He enjoys working with wood at all levels, from wood carving to timber framing. Other interests are canoeing and a fascination with historic church buildings.
College sports
Jack Beulke, a senior punter for the University of Upper Iowa football team, was named the Special Teams Player of the Week in the Peacocks’ loss to UMD. He had a punting average of 41.6 yards. Last Saturday, against Concordia University of St. Paul, Beulke averaged 33.17 yards per punt with a long punt of 44 yards in the Upper Iowa loss.
Last week, the North Central University Rams played the Hamline Pipers in women’s college volleyball. In this match, three former K-W athletes participated.
For NCU, first-year player Hailey Lerfald was one of the team leaders with three kills, one block, and one assist. Hannah Fisher had seven digs.
Julianna Boyum of Hamline had a hitting percentage of .462 that included eight kills and three blocks.
On Friday, Hamline and Luther faced off with Boyum playing against her former K-W teammate and Luther College player, Kasandra Keller. Boyum had six kills and three blocks in the match, with Keller leading Luther with a team-high 13 digs.