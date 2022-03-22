Fish Fry
On Friday, March 25, the Kenyon Veterans Support Group plans to have a fish fry at the Kenyon VFW starting at 6 p.m. and serving until the fish is sold out. The fish of the evening is cod, either baked or batter fried. Other dishes to go with the fish include coleslaw, French fries, hot baked beans, and French bread. The proceeds from this event are designated for the VFW kitchen upgrading project.
During the fish fry, members of the VFW will be holding meat raffles.
Carthage Golf Team
K-W 2021 graduate Tanner Angelstad is a Carthage men’s golf team member that opened its spring season this past weekend playing in the 2022 Texas Cup at The Courses at Watters Creek in Plano, TX.
After the two-day team event, Carthage finished in eighth place out of sixteen teams. The team carded 598, twelve over par. Angelstad placed 22nd overall and was the number three golfer for the Carthage team, one stroke behind the top two golfers.
During the fall season, the team had a season-best final round in the Golfweek Dill Invitational at Sandestin, FL, their last tournament for the fall. Angelstad finished the three-day event third on the team with a 231 score.
FLBC Concert Choir
The Free Lutheran Bible College Concert Choir opens its spring tour on Saturday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the K-W High School Auditorium. The choir under the direction of Andrew Hanson will be on tour through Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, and Michigan. The acapella choir sings a selection of sacred classics, hymn arrangements, and spirituals.
Matthew and John Helland, K-W 2020 graduates, are members of the Concert Choir. In addition to singing in the choir, the young men are also part of the 15-member Symphonic Wind Ensemble.
FLBC is a two-year Bible college located in Plymouth, MN.
Hauge and Emmanuel Lutheran Churches are hosting the choir.
K-W High School Registration
Recently K-W students in grades eight through eleven completed registering for classes of the 2022-2023 school year.
High School Principal Matt Ryan, Counselor Whitney Bartholome, and the professional staff of K-W High School deserve to be recognized for the number of course options offered to students in this small rural high school. They are challenging students to achieve at the highest level of learning.
Under the big umbrella of Agricultural Education, in addition to ag-related courses, students have opportunities to learn about landscaping, metal fabrication, natural resources, and wildlife.
Personal Finance, Marketing, Personal and Business Law are a few of the many choices available in Business Education.
College Academic Writing, an entry-level class, and the College Essentials of Speaking are two of the six college-level courses offered in coordination with Southwest Minnesota State University.
Classes on Interior and Fashion Design and Innovative Foods introduce students to potential occupations.
Industrial Technology offers students a chance to explore carpentry, robotics, computer drafting, CNC production, electricity systems, mechanical systems, and small engines and automobiles maintenance.
The WETC Distance Learning consortium of Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Pine Island, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa provides students with course offerings our local school would be unable to offer.
With all of the learning opportunities offered to K-W students, it is no mystery why the graduates of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School are successful when they get out into the real world.
Spring has arrived
Sunday morning, on the way home from church at 10:33, I heard a roar of excited voices. After dragging through a long winter, people were cheering the arrival of spring. Well, maybe I listened to the cheering voices in my mind, but many are eager to feel the warm sun while out for a walk or enjoy sitting outside in the late afternoon.
We can look forward to a few weeks of wet grassy areas, baseball and softball games, track and field meets, and the potential of one more snowstorm. The robins and other migratory birds and butterflies are making their way back to our area. Flocks of geese are seen heading north.
The weather is warm enough for a few of us to take down the remaining parts of the holiday displays put up last November.
Every year, when the clocks are moved ahead an hour in the spring, the debate returns about the necessity of the time change. After not agreeing on anything significant for the last years, the United States Senate has passed legislation to the House of Representatives establishing Daylight Savings Time as year-round. Some people are excited about this meaningless legislation. They need to realize that come next fall, starting in early November, the sunrise will not occur until after 8 a.m. It will be close to 9 a.m. before the sun peaks over the horizon in late December.
A comment I read from sixty-plus years ago about moving the clocks to get an extra hour of daylight in the evening makes sense to me. The person said, “If you want an extra hour of daylight, get up an hour earlier.”