A very happy birthday to Jean Overby who turned 98 years young on Sunday! You look amazing, Jean, and I hope you had a really nice birthday celebration with your family!
Faye Noble enjoyed Thanksgiving Day with Mark, Rose and Tracy. Turkey and all the trimmings were on the menu.
Bob and Brian came to the farm Thursday for Thanksgiving dinner. I brined my turkey again this year, and it was so tender, moist and delicious. We had a nice time visiting, and it was fun to have Brian for dinner.
Jon and Jodi, and Nick and Tyler hosted Thanksgiving for their family Thursday. Dan and Carol, Chris, Stacy, Camden and Haidyn, Karyn, Greg, Megan and Parker, and Jim and Sandy Elkin were all there.
There are good cooks in the family, so I’m sure they enjoyed a wonderful meal together.
I stopped by to visit with Julie and JB Tuesday, and I brought them some homemade beef and barley soup for lunch. Nice treat for a chilly day. “Triple” Don stopped by with lunch on Wednesday – JB’s favorite – McDonald’s cheeseburgers. That was a really nice treat! Thanks!!
Kris and Ron hosted Thanksgiving Day at their home. Karen Mills, Dylan, Brianna, Gavin and Everett were all together to celebrate the day.
Worship next week at Moland will begin with Sunday School and Confirmation at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship and Holy Communion with Pastor Jim Rushton at 10:30 a.m. We are still assembling the Christmas Shoe Boxes for homeless shelters in the Owatonna area, so if you have items to donate, please do so soon, as we will be packing the boxes in the next couple of weeks. Thanks!
On Saturday, I met Krissy in Medford and we went to Wendy Bogen’s Rustic Door for her annual Christmas sale. Wow, she had lots of really cute homemade items for sale, and we both found things we just had to have. After the sale we had breakfast at Olivia’s in Owatonna, and did a little Christmas shopping too.
Bob and Linda Noble traveled to Rapid City to celebrate Thanksgiving with their daughter, Becky, and other family members in the area.
Wow – what an impressive win for the Minnesota Gopher Football team Saturday. The game was very exciting to watch, and it was so fun to see them take the “Axe” away from the Wisconsin Badgers. I’m sure Chuck and Lori were at the game on Saturday, and I wonder if they “stormed the field” like most of the fans did at the end of the game.
There have been very good reviews of Lacey’s Kitchen and Cocktails over the weekend. I can’t wait to try it this week! It will be so nice to have a restaurant in town again.
Please remember to feed and water the birds.