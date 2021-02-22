Knowledge Bowl
Using an online format, the K-W Senior High Knowledge Bowl teams competed in the Sub-Regional tournament on Feb. 17.
The Black team of Lucas Brezina, Rachel Nesseth, Elliot Olson and Hayden Poquette placed eighth, and the Red team of Brady Bauer, Louie Breimhurst, James DeWitt, and Sophia Poquette finished the competition in fourteenth place.
As a result of placing in the top twelve teams, K-W Black will advance to the Regional Tournament.
Kenyon High School Monument
Since the demolition of the Kenyon High School building about eight years ago, a group of alumni and community members has worked on a memorial to the students and staff that were part of that school.
Chuck Aase, KHS class of 1968, sent the following article for inclusion in this week’s column.
“Dilapidated”…” Rundown “…” Rodent infested “… “Eyesore “... were just a few of the words that local citizens used to describe the last few years of the vacant Kenyon High School.
However, to those alumni who weren’t around to witness this classic building’s sad deteriorator, the school represented so much more. It was a building filled with skilled staff, delivering, on what was probably a shoe-string budget, a first-class education to students whose world was pretty small back then. Mr. Mauseth, Mr. Hoversten, Ms. Reschlien, Mr. Maus, Mr. Skundberg, Mr. Shelstad, Ms. Helgeson, Mr. Olson, and Mr. Buckingham, to name a few, were dedicated to the students and their profession.
On the first day of school, it was a building where Mr. Bundy addressed a room full of nervous seventh graders, saying,” My name is Mr. Bundy. Everything you have heard about me is true!”
It was a building where, when you walked in the front door, the first thing you saw was the vast trophy case where the academic and athletic accomplishments of teams and students were displayed. Champions like Ray Strandemo,” Soupbone” Stromme, “Slugs” Voxland, “Foo” Kispert, Fred Barsness, Dave “Bugger” Arneson, and Bob Lieb came to life in that glass case, and their accomplishments became something to strive to emulate.
It was a building where pre-game pep fests were held in the old gym, and the walls would echo when the cheerleaders led each class in the “victory” battle cry.
It was a building that housed standing-room-only crowds during Homecoming, class plays, and choir and band concerts.
It was a building where personalities like Jim “Duke” Lehman, the unofficial student body representative, would inform clueless underclassmen on just how to navigate the mysterious world of high school.
It was a building that, during basketball tournament time, would be the scene of a line of hopeful ticket buyers, stretching to the steps of First Lutheran Church, no social distancing involved, praying that the office wouldn’t run out of tickets.
It was a building that featured Hall of Fame coaches like Picha, Hagberg, Mauseth, Hested, Nikunen, Decker, Alger, and Wieme, who led teams that were perennial candidates for a conference, sub-district, district, and region honors.
It was a building that set high academic and citizenship standards under school boards and administrators’ steady hands.
It was a building where custodians took pride in the school’s condition, and the cooks prepared excellent home-cooked meals like barbecue sandwiches, hamburger gravy and turkey gravy every day.
It was a building that provided education to over 20,000 students-producing students who became productive members of society and played vital roles in local communities, like Kenyon.
It was a building that deserved better. Under different circumstances, it might still be standing as a centerpiece of the town, maybe housing a community recreation center, along with roomy, high-end apartments, perhaps even a destination restaurant.
In the end, it was not meant to be. The KHS Monument Committee, in collaboration with First Lutheran Church, has designed a greenspace/monument near the school’s original site. As the building was coming down, iconic pieces of the school were saved from the wrecking ball. These pieces will be the focal point of the monument as it becomes a reality during the spring/summer of 2021. In some small way, they will help remember the staff and students who occupied a building that was a focal point of the Kenyon area.
Many KHS alumni and others have given generously to this endeavor. For this project to be completed, there is a need for additional financial resources. Donations for the monument may be sent to The KHS Memorial Fund at 125 Third St., Kenyon, or the Security State Bank of Kenyon.
The architect’s design may be seen on the Kenyon High School Memorial Fund Facebook page.
As plans unfold and things become more precise and more defined, additional information will be added.
The monument committee’s goal is to make this a destination spot for people to reflect on Kenyon High School’s vital role in our community.
BBE/Minneota
Saturday afternoon, Kristina Lurken Anderson’s Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s Jaguars played the Minneota Vikings in a high school girls’ basketball game between two ranked Class A teams.
Minneota is ranked first, and BBE is ranked fourth in the latest polls.
Minneota is undefeated over the last 27 games, and BBE going into the game was 9-0. In a close match, Minneota came out with a 42-38 win.
Both teams played in the abbreviated 2020 Class A tournament and look to be contenders in their respective sections to return to the state tournament this spring.