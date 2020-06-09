Happy Birthday wishes this week to Julie Dressel. I hope you had a fun day, Julie.
My Uncle Philip in California sent me some family pictures they ran across recently, and one of them was a Christmas photo of the Stanley and Irene Aase family. I put the photo on Facebook to share with my Aase cousins, and got an immediate response from cousin, Lauren. He told me that the day before that picture was taken, he and his two brothers, Kevin and Brian, along with Harland and Georgianna Knutson’s boys decided to have a rodeo in the cow yard. Lauren was going to be the first to ride a steer. The steer didn’t want to move, so Donnie Knutson gave it a whack on the hams with a board. The steer took off running, and then tried to rub Lauren off on the barbed wire fence, causing many cuts and scratches. The boys didn’t dare tell their parents, so Lauren sent the boys to the house to get him some clean clothes to hide all of the cuts. The following morning, sister Janet, walked in on Lauren as he was cleaning his wounds, and promptly tattled on him. Needless to say, Stanley wasn’t too happy, and he hauled Lauren, Kevin, and Brian up to Knutson’s house where all the kids got a good scolding. That afternoon was the appointment with the photographer, and Lauren was in a lot of pain from all of the cuts. He told me he still has scars from the incident. What a story behind such a nice Christmas photo.
Julie and Maggie stopped out at the farm on Friday afternoon to look at my flower gardens, and just a quick visit. They were on their way to camp out with Amanda and the kids for the kids’ last day of school celebration.
Megan Koehler was honored for her graduation from Triton High School last Sunday with a drive-through reception. Faye Noble, along with other family members, attended the reception. Congratulations, Megan.
Church services will resume at Moland keeping social distancing in mind. Services will still be at 10 a.m., and we will contact available pastors to fill in. Church council will be meeting soon to discuss several items that have come up over the last three months.
Congratulations to Becky Noble who won the Champion Singles Chairshooter Award this weekend at the Vernal Rod and Gun Club in Vernal, Utah. She also earned Best of All Lead C-Class. Way to go, Becky!
Helen Sathre and I visited the Aspelund Peony Gardens on Sunday. There are so many different varieties of beautiful peonies, and even though it was very windy, it was fun walking around the gardens. It is definitely worth the drive out to Aspelund, and there are many peonies that haven’t blossomed yet, so you still have a chance to see some beautiful flowers. Later, Gail and Dave Trapp hosted a cook-out at their home on Sunday evening. We enjoyed a great dinner, and also had fun just getting together and playing a couple of games of Jenga! Thanks Gail and Dave!
Kim Bakken was a Saturday afternoon visitor at the farm. We haven’t gotten together for several weeks, so it was fun to touch base with each other, and enjoy an ice cold beverage!
Please remember to feed and water the birds.